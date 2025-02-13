Fintech Pioneer Michael Carbonara Unveils RōM: A New Stablecoin

Miami, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Fintech visionary and entrepreneur Michael Carbonara, founder of Ibanera, has unveiled RōM, a new USD stablecoin designed specifically for institutions, fintechs, and banks. Already making waves in the industry, RōM is gaining momentum with early adopters like Bitline embracing its potential.

RōM will offer a stable and reliable digital currency solution tailored for institutions. RōM is a stablecoin built to facilitate payments globally, with enhanced capabilities allowing Web 2 and Web 3 institutions to use it for their specific enterprise needs. Leveraging blockchain technology, RōM is designed with security, scalability, and compliance at its core. The new stablecoin aims to support large-scale payments and high-value institutional transactions, providing a trusted and efficient means of digital settlement.

Michael Carbonara, CEO of Ibanera and Gattaca Genomics, is the driving force behind the launch of RōM. Highlighting the significance of this moment, he shared: “RōM will be another step in how institutions engage with digital assets. We look forward to fostering a new financial ecosystem where ‘All roads—payments, swaps, protocol exchanges—lead to RōM.’

The launch of RōM follows Michael’s continued commitment to transforming the fintech industry. In an era of increasing regulatory scrutiny, RōM is built to adhere to all compliance requirements. It mitigates volatility, offering a reliable currency solution for financial operations. RōM’s development prioritizes seamless integration into existing financial infrastructures, such as bank accounts and platforms, paving the way for widespread institutional adoption.

ENDS

For media enquiries, please contact:

Essam at essam@lunapr.io

Natasha at natasha@lunapr.io

About Michael Carbonara:

Michael Carbonara is a highly accomplished business leader, currently serving as CEO of Ibanera, where he has driven substantial growth and success. Renowned for his ability to navigate complex regulatory environments, he has been instrumental in securing crucial licenses globally. A visionary in the financial technology (FinTech) sector, Michael has played a pivotal role in establishing Ibanera as a market leader, achieving significant milestones in electronic payments, card network registrations, and global expansion through strategic partnerships.

Beyond his work at Ibanera, Michael serves as a board member at Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc., contributing his leadership and business acumen to the field of regenerative medicine. He is Co-Founder of Gattaca Genomics, where he implements AI technologies in genomic diagnostics and manages revenue models

About RōM:

RōM is a next-generation USD stablecoin specifically designed for institutions, fintechs, and banks. Built with blockchain technology, RōM prioritizes security, scalability, and compliance to facilitate seamless global payments and high-value institutional transactions. Its enterprise-focused design integrates effortlessly into existing financial infrastructures, offering a stable and reliable digital currency solution that supports both Web 2 and Web 3 ecosystems. Developed under the vision of fintech pioneer Michael Carbonara, RōM is set to redefine how institutions engage with digital assets, paving the way for a trusted and efficient financial ecosystem.





