Stargaze Co-Founder Tapped as Casting Director for Highly Anticipated "Victorious" Spinoff

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stargaze Entertainment Group Inc. (“Stargaze” or the “Company”) (OTC: STGZ), a content creation and social platform designed to redefine talent discovery, proudly recognizes that Krisha Bullock, co-founder of Stargaze, along with her acclaimed casting team, Bullock and Snow, will serve as casting directors for “Hollywood Arts” (working title), the recently announced spinoff of the beloved youth television series, “Victorious.” With a proven track record of casting acclaimed youth television series, Bullock continues to shape the next generation of talent while playing a pivotal role in advancing Stargaze’s mission to revolutionize talent discovery.

A multi-time winner of the esteemed Seymour Heller Award for Television Casting Director of the Year, Bullock’s extensive credits include “Danger Force,” “Side Hustle,” “Henry Danger,” “iCarly,” “Victorious,” “Sam & Cat,” “All That,” “The Amanda Show,” and “Kenan & Kel.” Her work on “Hollywood Arts” reinforces her reputation as a premier force in the entertainment industry, discovering and developing rising stars who go on to shape the film and television landscape.

As a co-founder of Stargaze, Bullock brings this same industry-leading vision to the Company’s forthcoming talent discovery platform, which is set for a Spring 2025 relaunch and is dedicated to transforming the way emerging talent, industry professionals, and audiences connect.

“Krisha is a powerhouse in casting, with an unparalleled ability to identify and nurture talent that resonates with audiences,” said Stargaze CEO Steve Mandell. “Her portfolio of work in television has had a lasting impact on the industry, which is why we’re thrilled to have her on the leadership team at Stargaze where she’ll play a key role in elevating the platform and creating new opportunities for emerging talent to engage with the entertainment world in groundbreaking ways.”

Originally launched as Scenebot Stage in 2016, Stargze aims to create a more transparent and accessible way for aspiring entertainers to break into film, television, stage and music. Stargaze has already facilitated nearly 1,000 career breakthroughs by connecting emerging talent with industry professionals. The refreshed app, developed with Big Human, the agency that created Vine along with other major successful platforms, will build on this success with new features designed to expand opportunities for talent to gain exposure and strengthen industry connections.

Stargaze is a next-generation content creation and social platform revolutionizing talent discovery. Originally launched in 2016 as Scenebot Stage, Stargaze bridges the gap between aspiring entertainers, industry professionals, and new audiences, offering a transparent and accessible path to break into entertainment. With nearly 1,000 career breakthroughs across film, television, stage, and music, the platform is a proven launchpad for emerging talent. As technology reshapes how entertainment is created and consumed, Stargaze is poised to lead the way with the anticipated full relaunch of its app in spring 2025. The revamped platform will feature new tools designed to help creators turn their passions into real opportunities. Stargaze aims to redefine how talent is discovered and supported in today’s digital-first landscape.

