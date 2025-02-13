Truveta Data expands beyond EHR data with linked closed claims for more than 200 million patients

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Truveta announced the expansion of Truveta Data with the addition of new commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid closed claims on more than 200 million patients, linked with electronic health record (EHR) data for more than 120 million patients already part of Truveta Data. Truveta Data now provides researchers with the most complete view of the longitudinal patient journey, supporting regulatory grade health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), safety monitoring, and comparative effectiveness studies. By linking complete clinical data with comprehensive claims records, Truveta advances real-world evidence (RWE) generation that can replace, or complement, clinical trials and registries.

Truveta delivers the most representative, complete, and timely patient journey data, exceeding FDA standards of data quality, data provenance, and audit readiness. With EHR data from more than 120 million patients from leading US health systems, including clinical notes and images, Truveta Data is representative of inpatient and outpatient care from more than 900 hospitals and 20,000 clinics serving patients from across the US. Truveta Data is updated daily for the most current view of patient care.

Truveta now adds closed claims from more than 100 commercial payers, Medicare, and Medicaid to provide a longitudinal view of patient journeys across various healthcare settings, empowering researchers to evaluate clinical and economic outcomes with unmatched precision, supporting rigorous post-market surveillance and pharmacovigilance and closing care gaps. All data is accurately linked, expertly de-identified, and immediately available.

“Traditional clinical trials and registries have advanced medical research, but they suffer from lengthy timelines, substantial costs, and limited generalizability,” said Terry Myerson, CEO and co-founder, Truveta. “Truveta Data now delivers representative regulatory grade safety and effectiveness data for a comprehensive understanding of hundreds of millions of patient journeys, enabling more complete, faster, and cost-efficient insights.”

Accelerating real-world evidence with linked closed claims and clinical data

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recognizes the significant potential of real-world evidence (RWE) in evaluating the safety and effectiveness of medical products. Pharmaceutical and medical device companies have been using RWD for years to inform study design, endpoint selection, participant identification, and trial site selection, as well as to work with the FDA to assess safety in the post-marketing setting. In December 2024, the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) announced the establishment of the Center for Real-World Evidence Innovation (CCRI) to coordinate, advance, and promote the use of RWD and RWE in regulatory decision-making, acknowledging the potential for RWE to enhance the efficiency of drug development and provide new evidence on the risks and benefits of medical products.

Truveta Data can now deliver on this potential, capturing the full continuum of care. New commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid closed claims data date back to 2016, including economics, enrollment history, pharmacy, and medical benefits from all settings of care. Researchers benefit from claims diversity across national, regional, and local health plans throughout the United States and Puerto Rico. Medicare Advantage data include dual-eligible beneficiaries (Medicare and Medicaid), while Medicaid claims include variables describing eligibility factors such as disability status, income level, and state demonstration waivers.

This unprecedented, linked data enables breakthrough insights into disease progression, treatment adherence, and healthcare resource utilization.

Later this year, de-identified genetic data from the Truveta Genome Project will deliver whole exome data and bio-banked blood samples of patients available for multiomic sequencing. This genetic data will be linked to de-identified medical records and added to Truveta Data for research.

Providing the most complete Medicare data for research

In addition to integrating Medicare Advantage and Medicaid closed claims from over 100 commercial payers, Truveta has also achieved Qualified Entity status through the Qualified Entity Certification Program (QECP) from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). This certification allows Truveta to receive Medicare closed claims under Parts A, B, and D. Truveta can provide QE Medicare data and non-public analyses to authorized users to deliver valuable insights that drive innovation in patient safety, developing new models of care, and reducing health disparities.

About Truveta

Truveta is a collective of 30 US health systems with a shared mission of Saving Lives with Data. Truveta accelerates therapy adoption with regulatory grade safety and effectiveness data replacing slow and expensive clinical trials and registries. Truveta and its health system members lead the Truveta Genome Project, creating the world’s largest and most diverse database of genotypic and phenotypic information to discover the science of humanity, accelerating discovery and improving patient care.

Truveta membership includes Providence, Advocate Health, Trinity Health, Tenet Healthcare, Northwell Health, AdventHealth, Baptist Health of Northeast Florida, Baylor Scott & White Health, Bon Secours Mercy Health, CommonSpirit Health, Hawaii Pacific Health, HealthPartners, Henry Ford Health System, HonorHealth, Inova, Lehigh Valley Health Network, MedStar Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, MetroHealth, Novant Health, Ochsner Health, Premier Health, Saint Luke’s Health System, Sanford Health, Sentara Healthcare, Texas Health Resources, TriHealth, UnityPoint Health, Virtua Health, and WellSpan Health.

