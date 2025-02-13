Astiva Health Celebrates Grand Opening of New Activity Center in San Jose

ORANGE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Astiva Health, a leader in culturally responsive healthcare solutions, proudly announces the grand opening of its new Activity Center in San Jose. This milestone reflects Astiva’s continued commitment to enhancing community wellness and engagement through culturally tailored programs.

The grand opening event took place on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, at Vietnam Town, 999 Story Road, Suite 9075, San Jose, CA 95122. The event welcomed community members, healthcare professionals, and local leaders to explore the facility and learn about the center’s diverse services.

“Expanding our presence in San Jose reinforces our dedication to fostering meaningful connections and promoting wellness among seniors and Medicare members,” said Dr. Tri T. Nguyen, co-founder and CEO of Astiva Health. “This new Activity Center will serve as a space where members can stay active, socialize, and access essential health resources in a culturally inclusive environment.”

Key Features of the San Jose Activity Center:

Community-Focused Wellness: Offers fitness programs, social activities, and educational workshops tailored to seniors and Medicare beneficiaries.

Culturally Responsive Support: Provides multilingual services and culturally aligned programs to serve diverse populations.

Member Engagement & Accessibility: Strategically located in Vietnam Town, ensuring easy access for local communities.

Astiva Health’s Activity Centers are a cornerstone of the company’s mission to bridge healthcare gaps and provide holistic support for underserved communities. By fostering lifelong relationships and proactive health initiatives, the company is redefining the standard for personalized senior care.

“This expansion is a testament to our ongoing efforts to deliver culturally competent healthcare solutions,” said Chi Luong, Chief Financial Officer of Astiva Health. “We look forward to continuing to serve our members by creating more accessible and engaging spaces that promote overall well-being.”

The San Jose Activity Center is now open and invites members to participate in a variety of programs designed to promote wellness and social engagement. For more information, visit www.AstivaHealth.com or call 1-866-688-9021.

About Astiva Health

Astiva Health is a leader in culturally responsive healthcare solutions, committed to bridging healthcare gaps for diverse and underserved populations. With a focus on delivering personalized care, Astiva empowers its members through innovative Medicare Advantage plans, strategic partnerships, and multilingual resources. Serving over 30,000 members across California, Astiva Health is redefining healthcare accessibility and equity through community integration and culturally tailored care.

For more information, visit www.AstivaHealth.com.

Investor Relations:

Scott McGowan

310-299-1717

ir@astivahealth.com

investor.astivahealth.com

Public Relations:

Scott McGowan

310-299-1717

media@astivahealth.com