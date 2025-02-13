PeopleOne Health and RosenCare Partner with the Orange County Tax Collector’s Office to Offer Comprehensive Health & Wellness for Employees

ORLANDO, Fla. and PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PeopleOne Health , a leader in value-based primary care, and RosenCare , a premier healthcare provider, today announced a new partnership with the Orange County Tax Collector’s Office (OCTC) in Orlando, Florida. This marks PeopleOne Health's second client in Orlando and sixth in Central Florida, expanding the impact of its innovative value-based care model across the region.

The Orange County Tax Collector’s Office (OCTC) manages over $3.4 billion in local tax and Florida motor vehicle transaction revenues each year, processing more than 2.7 million transactions annually. With a workforce of more than 300 employees across seven locations, OCTC recognizes the importance of keeping its team healthy. As one of the first organizations in Orlando to embrace RosenCare and PeopleOne Health’s model, OCTC has automatically enrolled all employees and their dependents in PeopleOne Health, reflecting a strong commitment to their employees’ health and well-being.

“This partnership highlights the growing need for better primary care in Orlando,” said Jordan Taradash , co-founder and CEO of PeopleOne Health. “By enrolling all employees from the outset, OCTC is making a powerful statement about the value they place on employee well-being. It’s an admirable example for other employers to follow. We’re proud to be a part of OCTC’s commitment to exceptional healthcare, and we’re looking forward to expanding our impact across Central Florida and beyond.”

“This is a game-changer on so many levels because we are all about improving lives, changing lives and saving lives,” said Kenneth Aldridge , RN, BSN, MS-HSA, Director of Health Services for RosenCare. “We are proud that OCTC is now aligned with our vision of advanced primary care by increasing access and quality care, while in turn ultimately reducing costs for OCTC members, the district and the state.”

PeopleOne Health and RosenCare are transforming primary care by prioritizing prevention and offering personalized, high-quality care without financial barriers like copays or deductibles. Fully funded by employers, this value-based care model improves health outcomes, boosts employee well-being, and helps employers save up to 30% on healthcare costs while enhancing recruitment and retention.

PeopleOne Health, in partnership with RosenCare, will serve OCTC’s staff at its four Orlando locations, offering employees access to a wide range of personalized healthcare services delivered by a world-class team, including primary care physicians, mental health professionals, nutritionists, and pharmacists. Early feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with employees especially appreciating the personalized care and the time doctors take to understand their needs.

“We are excited about the impact this partnership is already having on our employees,” said Cindy Valentine, Assistant Orange County Tax Collector. “My family's own experience with PeopleOne Health has been transformative. My husband and I were amazed by how thorough and caring the doctors were. For the first time, we felt truly listened to and supported in our health and wellness needs.”

Consuela Baker , HR Manager at OCTC, added, “After understanding how the RosenCare and PeopleOne Health model works, it became clear that this was an incredible opportunity to make a difference in our employees’ lives, and benefit the organization as a whole. The positive feedback we’re receiving is overwhelming. Our employees love the convenience and comprehensive care.”

On February 17, OCTC will host an informational session with PeopleOne Health representatives, providing employees with the opportunity to learn more about the services available through their membership.

About PeopleOne Health

PeopleOne Health provides world-class healthcare that seamlessly blends treatment and prevention, leading to significant savings for employers and employees by keeping people healthier. This is the next generation of value-based primary care. Employers save up to 30% on healthcare costs and enhance employee recruiting and retention. Employees get access to an award-winning health benefit at no cost, including a team of top-tier doctors and healthcare professionals. Leading employers and thousands of members trust PeopleOne Health and rate their customer satisfaction an excellent 90+ NPS (exceeding the healthcare industry average of 35). Discover more at peopleonehealth.com .

About RosenCare

RosenCare is the healthcare program arm of Rosen Hotels & Resorts, a unique self-insured healthcare model including a patient-centered medical home model that has saved $500 million from the healthcare system since its inception in 1991. The program is known as one of the most cutting-edge employer-sponsored health plans in the country and was one of the reasons Harris Rosen was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of its Top 25 Innovators. Learn more at rosencare.com .

