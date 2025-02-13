Virtual Fitting Room Market Size to Surpass USD 28.29 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Fitting Room Market Size Analysis:

“The Virtual Fitting Room Market size was USD 4.63 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 28.29 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 22.3% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

Virtual fitting rooms enable consumers to virtually try on clothing, shoes, and cosmetics, improving the online shopping experience while also addressing common issues like sizing and fit. As online shopping continues to grow and consumer expectations for convenience and personalization increase, the virtual fitting room industry is poised for continued growth over the next decade.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Astrafit (AstraFit Virtual Fitting Solution, Size Recommendation Engine)

Zalando (Zalando Virtual Fitting Room, Zalando Size Advisor)

Else Corp (ELSE-ware Virtual Fitting, ELSE AI-Powered Size Matching)

FXGear Inc. (FXMirror Virtual Try-On, FXFit 3D Body Scanning)

Metail (MeModel Virtual Try-On, Metail Fit Technology)

Fit Analytics (Fit Finder, Fit Connect)

Zugara Inc. (Virtual Dressing Room, AR Retail Fitting)

SIZEBAY (Sizebay Fit Advisor, Virtual Size Recommendation)

Magic Mirror (Magic Mirror Smart Fitting, AI-Powered Virtual Try-On)

Memomi Labs Inc. (Memory Mirror, Virtual Try-On Platform)

SenseMi (SenseMi AI Fit, Virtual Dressing Room)

triMirror (triMirror Real-Time Fitting, 3D Virtual Try-On)

Virtusize (Virtusize Size Guide, Virtual Fitting Room)

Visualook (Visualook AR Fitting, AI-Based Size Estimator)

Reactive Reality GmbH (PictoFit Virtual Try-On, AI Fit Customization)

Virtual Fitting Room Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 4.63 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 28.29 Billion CAGR CAGR of 22.3 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Increasing Consumer Preference for Personalized Shopping Experiences Drives Market Expansion

By Component, Software Segment Dominates While Services Segment to Show Highest CAGR

The Software segment led the market in 2023, accounting for 47% of the revenue share. This is generally because AR and AI technologies are widely applied in delivering realistic virtual experiences fitting rooms. Focusing on trying to reduce incorrect and unrealistic experiences of virtual try-ons, the innovators and software developers, therefore, improve the accuracy and realness of virtual try-ons to enhance customer experience.

The Services segment is expected to experience the largest CAGR of 24.21% during the forecast period 2024-2032.

By End-Use, Virtual Stores Lead in Revenue; Physical Stores to See Fastest Growth

In 2023, the Virtual Stores segment accounted for the largest revenue share, approximately 63%. The growth is also driven by the rise of e-commerce and the need for digital transformation within the retail sector. Virtual fitting rooms in virtual stores allow online shoppers to try on products virtually, improving fit accuracy and reducing return rates.

The Physical Stores segment is expected to experience the largest CAGR of 23.28% during the forecast period. The adoption of omnichannel retail strategies has prompted physical stores to integrate virtual fitting room technology.

By Application, Apparel Segment Dominates Market; Beauty and Cosmetics to Grow at Fastest Rate

The Apparel segment dominated the market in 2023, accounting for 43% of the total revenue share. Apparel retailing has significantly been transformed into virtual fitting rooms that enable one to try various clothing virtually to minimize returns cases attributed to bad fit. While virtual fitting rooms have continued gaining adoption by most fashion retailers, the segment of the market where virtual fitting rooms will continue has its strong leads shortly.

The Beauty and Cosmetics segment is expected to experience the largest CAGR of 25.23% during the forecast period. Virtual fitting rooms in the beauty industry allow customers to try makeup products virtually.

Virtual Fitting Room Market Segmentation:

By Component

Hardware

Software On-premise Cloud



Services Installation Support & Maintenance Consulting



By Application

Apparel

Beauty and Cosmetics

Eyewear

Footwear

Others

By End Use

Physical Stores

Virtual Stores





By Region, Europe Leads Virtual Fitting Room Market; Asia Pacific to Experience Fastest Growth

Europe led the Virtual Fitting Room Market in 2023, capturing an estimated 37% of the total market revenue. The early adoption of AR and AI technologies in the region, particularly in retail and fashion, thus played a significant role. European countries have used virtual fitting room solutions to deepen customer experiences and make online shopping smoother in the UK, France, and Germany.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for virtual fitting rooms, with an estimated CAGR of 25.67% during the forecast period. Fast-rising e-commerce, growing penetration of smartphones in the region and the rapid emergence of AR/AI technologies and their widespread deployment in countries, such as China, Japan and India, has been driving this growth.

