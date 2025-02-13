Irrigation Automation Market to USD 20.27 Billion by 2032, Owing to Increasing Water Scarcity and Demand for Precision Agriculture | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Irrigation Automation Market size was valued at USD 4.93 Billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 20.27 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.01% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. The Irrigation Automation Market is experiencing significant growth due to the growing need for efficient water management solutions in agriculture, driven by global water scarcity issues and the increasing demand for precision farming practices.





Download PDF Sample of Irrigation Automation Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3015

Key Players:

Valmont Industries Inc.: (Valley Irrigation Systems)

Hunter Industries: (Hydrawise Irrigation Management)

Rain Bird Corporation: (ESP-LXIV Series Controllers)

Lindsay Corporation: (FieldNET Irrigation Management)

Toro Company: (Toro Smart Irrigation Solutions)

Galcon: (Galcon G-1100 Series Controllers)

Jain Irrigation Systems: (Jain Remote Management System)

Netafim: (NetBeat Irrigation Management Platform)

Rubicon Water: (Rubicon Water Management Solutions)

Nelson Irrigation: (Nelson 3030 Series Rotating Sprinklers)

Weathermatic: (SmartLink Irrigation Control System)

Rivulis Irrigation: (Rivulis Drip Irrigation Solutions)

Calsense: (Calsense Irrigation Management Systems)

Agri-Inject: (Agri-Inject Chemigation Systems)

RainSmart Technologies: (RainSmart Controller)

AquaSpy: (AquaSpy Soil Moisture Sensors)

CropX: (CropX Soil Sensor Technology)

Aqua-Turf International: (Irrigation Automation Solutions)

SkyDrop: (SkyDrop Smart Irrigation Controller)

Dig Corporation: (Dig Smart Irrigation Solutions)

Irrigation Automation Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 4.93 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 20.27 Billion CAGR CAGR of 17.01% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By System (Automatic, Semi-automatic)

• By Irrigation Type(Sprinkler Irrigation, Drip Irrigation, Surface)

• By Component(Controllers, Sensors(Weather-based, Soil, Fertigation)Valves, Sprinklers, Other components)

• By Automation Type(Time-based,Volume-based, Real-time Feedback, Computer-based Irrigation Control)

• By End Use(Agricultural(Open Field, Greenhouse)Non-agricultural(Residential, Turf & Landscape, Golf Courses) Key Drivers • Water scarcity concerns are driving farmers and agricultural businesses to adopt irrigation automation systems that optimize water usage, ensuring sufficient moisture for crops while reducing wastage.

• The integration of IoT, AI, and machine learning in irrigation systems enhances real-time monitoring and automated decision-making, significantly improving irrigation efficiency through data-driven information.

If You Need Any Customization on Irrigation Automation Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3015

Market Segmentation Analysis of Irrigation Systems: By System, Type, Component, Automation, and End-Use

By System: The automatic segment held the largest share of 62.12% of the market in 2023, which is attributed to their ability to efficiently manage the water resources and the optimization of irrigation schedule at low cost, reduced labor cost, and efficient irrigation management. They can be run with no manual effort, which drastic large-scaled and small-scaled farmers looking out for convenience and efficiency.

By Irrigation Type: The drip segment accounted for a 42.03% share in 2023, due to its facilitating water-saving potential and ability to provide water directly to the plant roots. It is widely used in relatively water-scarce areas and for high-value crops.

By Component: In 2023, the controllers segment accounted for over 34% share of the market as they play a critical role in the effective functioning of irrigation systems. They control important variables such as irrigation timing, irrigation flow rate, and soil moisture content to ensure the efficient use of water and the sustainable development of agriculture.

By Automation Type: Real-time Feedback accounted for more than 32% of the revenue share in 2023. Such technology provides real-time updates on irrigation based on environmental conditions, optimizing the quantity of water at every step of the process, minimizing wastage, and ensuring that crops receive the right amount of water.

By End-Use: The agricultural segment accounted for more than 42% of the global market in 2023, due to the rising adoption of advanced irrigation technologies to enhance effective water management, increase agricultural productivity, and save labor in the farm sector.

The North America region dominated the market share over 36.02% in 2023.

Massive investments in technology and rising adoption of precision farming techniques have driven the market growth of this region. The North America market for smart irrigation is driven by the growing need to optimize water usage and improve crop yields with innovative solutions for irrigation; this is contributing to strong growth in the regional market, especially in the U.S. and Canada, where advanced irrigation systems in use are effective in tackling challenges related to water scarcity.

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for irrigation automation. Countries with rapidly growing agrarian population such as India and China is heavily investing in modernization of agricultural practices due to growing urbanization pressure, rising food production demand and population. Increased government initiatives promoting efficient irrigation technologies and growing awareness among farmers about automation are further aiding the region’s market potential.

Recent Developments

In November 2024: NETAFIM Italia acquired Tecnir S.r.l., an irrigation system design and installation company. This acquisition strengthens NETAFIM's precision irrigation solutions in the Italian market. By expanding their portfolio, NETAFIM enhances its ability to offer tailored solutions for the agriculture industry, helping farmers to manage water use more efficiently.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Irrigation Automation Market Segmentation, By System

8. Irrigation Automation Market Segmentation, By Irrigation Type

9. Irrigation Automation Market Segmentation, By Component

10. Irrigation Automation Market Segmentation, By Automation Type

11. Irrigation Automation Market Segmentation, By End Use

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Use Cases and Best Practice

15. Conclusion





Buy Full Research Report on Irrigation Automation Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3015

Buying Options

5 Reports Pack (USD 7500)

10 Report Pack (USD 12000)

Vertical Subscription (150 Reports Pack Valid for 1 Year)

Use this link to Purchase above packs @ https://www.snsinsider.com/subscription

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.