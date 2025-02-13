Silicone Surfactants Market to Reach USD 2.8 Billion by 2032 Owing to Rising Demand from Personal Care and Agricultural Applications | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The Silicone Surfactants Market was valued at USD 1.9 Billion in 2023. It is expected to grow to USD 2.8 Billion by 2032, achieving a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.”

With the increasing demand for high-quality personal care products and the growing need for effective agricultural solutions, the silicone surfactants market is experiencing rapid growth. The versatility of silicone surfactants in enhancing formulations for cosmetics, skincare, and crop care is driving significant market expansion. These surfactants offer superior properties, such as improved emulsification and wetting capabilities, making them a crucial component in a wide range of industries.





Silicone Surfactants Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.9 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.8 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.5% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Water-soluble, Oil-soluble)

• By Application (Emulsifiers, Defoaming Agents, Foaming Agents, Wetting Agents, Dispersants, and Others)

• By End-user (Agriculture, Building & Construction, Textile, Personal Care, and Others) Key Drivers • Growing demand for construction materials

• Raising demand for personal care products

Market Analysis of Silicone Surfactants: Type, Application, and End-User Trends in 2023

By Type: The water-soluble category dominated the market in 2023, capturing around 42% of the market share. This dominance can be attributed to the rise in the utilization of water-soluble silicone surfactants for agricultural formulations like pesticides and fertilizers. The oil-soluble segment is also witnessing consistent growth, thanks to its use in drilling fluids, where it increases viscosity and stability.

By Application: In 2023, emulsifiers held the largest market share, exceeding 31.0%. Application of silicone surfactants in emulsifiers for cosmetics, personal care and home care products. The wetting agent segment is expected to witness substantial growth as well, particularly in the Agricultural sector where wetting agents assist in improving water penetration and distribution.

By End-User: The personal care sector held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for approximately 36% of the market. The need for silicone surfactants in the production of shampoos, conditioners, lotions, and other personal care products is increasing due to the demand for high-end products with better moisturizing, conditioning, and sensory properties.

Regional Analysis of Silicone Surfactants Market: North America's Dominance and Asia Pacific's Growth Outlook

The North American region led the market in 2023, with a revenue share of nearly 31%. The dominant position of this region can be linked to the growing consumption of natural cosmetics along with personal care products and massive research and development to innovate new personal care formulations. Key players, like Key Performance Materials Inc., Elkem Silicones, and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. have expanded demand for silicone surfactants in North America.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. In cosmetics, textiles, construction, and personal care products, the demand for silicone surfactants is rising in the nations such as China, India, Japan, etc. Moreover, China's emerging industrialization is fuelling the market for silicone surfactants in the region as significant percentage of GDP is contributed by the construction end-user industry.

Recent Development

In January 13, 2025: KCC Silicone launched its new product, SeraSense AG 21, a cutting-edge silicone fluid designed to enhance makeup longevity and provide extreme gloss. By combining hydrophilic and hydrophobic properties, it ensures vibrant color, long-lasting wear, and a fresh, non-sticky finish, aligning with the global trend of K-beauty for 2025.

