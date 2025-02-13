Future Technologies Expands Industrial Markets Business with over $20m in Connectivity Transformation Awards

SUWANEE, Ga., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Technologies Venture, LLC (“Future Technologies”) today announced that it has been awarded over $20 million in industrial private wireless contracts over the last 12 months. Private wireless powers connectivity transformation for industrial customers to accelerate their industry 4.0 journey through connected workers, enhanced industrial automation, operational efficiency, and improved scalability.

“Industrial markets are accelerating in the adoption of private cellular networks because of their ability to provide a competitive advantage through reliable, low-latency, seamless and robust connectivity,” says Willie Kopp, Head of North America Enterprise Campus Edge Business at Nokia. “Future Technologies is one of Nokia’s leading partners in North America. They have a top-notch team of industry professionals with an impressive resume of past performance, and they offer unique capabilities. Future Technologies is distinctively positioned to help our joint clients scale up their production network deployments and execute on their connectivity transformation journey,” Mr. Kopp continued.

Examples of these industrial market awards include:

Manufacturing – Fortune 100 – Automotive – AMR/Robotics Use Cases

Manufacturing – Fortune 1000 – Discrete Manufacturing Project

Manufacturing – Fortune 5000 – Discrete Manufacturing Projects

Transportation – Large East Coast Maritime Port – Port Modernization Project

Transportation – Large West Coast Maritime Port – Port Modernization Project

Transportation – Top 10 US Airport – Airport 2.0 Modernization Project

Energy – Fortune 200 – Digital Oil Fields Modernization Projects

Energy – Fortune 500 – Petro-Chemical Site Modernization Projects

Energy – Fortune 500 – Carbon Capture / Renewables Project



“We have been delivering Private Cellular Networks for over 15 years, but just in the last 12 months we have seen the industrial markets shift their focus to production networks and, in many cases, scaling to larger multi-site production deployments,” said Peter Cappiello, CEO Future Technologies. “With our clients moving out of the blueprint phase and into the production and scale phase, the market is accelerating with larger contract values due to our expansion in the value chain through Private Network Connectivity, Edge/AI Solutions, Devices and Use Cases Solutions. Due to this trend, our current open sales pipeline has grown more than 500% year over year to $270 million,” Cappiello said.

Future Technologies prides itself on delivering end-to-end solutions, tailored to each customer’s unique requirements through their Advisory Services offering. The company leverages its industrial Living Lab at its headquarters in Atlanta, GA to drive innovation, collaboration, and solutioning capabilities. Once the customer blueprint is in place, Future Technologies delivers on the project and then provides Day 2 Customer Support, as part of its full lifecycle management offering. The Living Lab is managed by Gary Hill, Future Technologies’ Advisory Services practice leader and Chief Innovation Officer. Mr. Hill comes to Future Technologies by way of Georgia-Pacific, where he spent the bulk of his career, most notably as Chief Technology Officer.

“We’re fortunate to collaborate with like-minded leaders in the industry, like Nokia, Intel and Dell,” says Peter Cappiello, CEO Future Technologies. “These organizations are continually innovating to produce the technology solutions necessary for Future Technologies to do what we do best – deliver connectivity transformation and edge/AI solutions that drive operational efficiency for our industrial market clients.”

Future Technologies Venture, LLC is a North American wireless solutions provider headquartered in metro Atlanta. Future Technologies has a longstanding history in providing wireless networks to Industrial, Enterprise and Military customers, dating back over 25 years. Enterprise vertical markets to note being Energy, Manufacturing, Utility, Ports, and Transportation. Future Tech is uniquely positioned in this market in that our end-to-end, client-centric engagement model enables our ability to support our clients through the full life cycle of their wireless network needs to include Design, Engineering, Site Development, Deployment, Integration and Day 2 Support services. Further differentiating itself, Future Technologies offers these capabilities through its own team of employees to ensure consistency and high-quality solutions for customers. In addition, the company’s knowledge base and market experience span a broad set of technological capabilities - Private 5G, Fixed Wireless, Microwave, Wi-Fi, Public Cellular, and Fiber Networks. Through this practice and knowledge of legacy technologies, Future Technologies operates as a partner and trusted advisor to customers, consistently distinguishing itself as an industry leader in all aspects of customer network evolution for both Private and Public network infrastructure projects.

