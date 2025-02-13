Wreaths Across America Celebrates World Radio Day with Expanded Programming Lineup

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine – February 13, 2025, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wreaths Across America Radio, the leading internet radio station dedicated to honoring our nation’s veterans and their families, proudly announces that its programming lineup has expanded to more than 75 unique programs. See the complete schedule and additional information on all programs at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio.

“Since its inception, Wreaths Across America Radio has strived to amplify the voices of veterans, military and their families, and supporters nationwide,” said Jeff Pierce, Director of Media and Military Partnerships. “The station is proud to partner with groups, individuals and organizations providing a wide range of veteran-centric content on a variety of topics affecting servicemembers, veterans and their families.”

Listeners can find shows like “Core Principles of Leadership,” from the General Tommy Franks Foundation. “Your Next Mission,” featuring the 12th Sergeant Major of the Army, Jack Tilley, and the American Freedom Foundation, and “Clearance Jobs,” focusing on the success of veterans’ post-service. While other shows including “Get Down to Business,” and the “Military Retirement Podcast,” delve into financial topics relevant to today’s veterans.

“Mental Health Warrior” and “1 Mile 1 Veteran” bring visibility and understanding to veterans and military with mental health concerns by sharing their personal struggles and featuring guests from a variety of areas to promote overall mental and physical health.

Wreaths Across America Radio celebrates America’s servicewomen, past and present, with the production of “HERstory Podcast: 3 Million Servicewomen's Stories” with host Phyllis Wilson, President of the Military Women’s Memorial, the nation’s only major memorial to honor the service of all women who have served in and with America’s military, beginning with the American Revolution. “HERstory” highlights the work of the Memorial, located at the gateway to Arlington National Cemetery, in capturing the stories of the three million women who have served in the United States Military while providing fun and encouraging content for military families with shows like “Ruck Up Buttercup.”

Wreaths Across America Radio also produces original shows and podcasts in-house as part of its lineup. These programs include executive director Karen Worcester’s weekly interview program, “Mission Matters,” and others such as “The Story of How Ye Fell,” and “The Military Musicians Showcase.”

You can tune in to these programs and more on Wreaths Across America Radio’s 24/7 internet stream by visiting, https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio. The station can also be heard for free on the iHeartRadio, Audacy, and TuneIn apps.

For more information about the yearlong mission of Wreaths Across America, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org. To support the Wreaths Across America Radio’s programming, please click here to donate.

About Wreaths Across America Radio

Wreaths Across America Radio is a 24/7 Internet stream. Its unique format provides informational and inspiring content about members of the U.S. armed forces, their families, military veterans, and volunteers throughout the country and overseas who support the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach. Along with the inspiring content, Wreaths Across America Radio plays various music with roots firmly planted in patriotism and a country music thread running through the core of the stream. Wreaths Across America Radio has a live morning show every weekday morning from 6 am to 10 am ET, along with a variety of special programs that support the mission.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, which was begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s yearlong mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington and thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond. For more information or to sponsor a wreath, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

Please visit our Media Resources Page to download photos, logos, or other media resources. Please credit all imagery to WAA Staff. Additional audio, photos, and video available upon request.

