Tarkett has been rated A Level by CDP

Tarkett, a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, announced today that it has been rated A level by CDP. Tarkett has reached the highest level of maturity a company can achieve in the CDP.

The company is now part of the top 2% best performing companies out of 24 800 companies that are assessed by CDP on climate data. CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's leading carbon disclosure platform and is considered as the gold standard in the assessment of corporate climate strategy.

“Reaching A, the highest level of CDP, is a great recognition of our long-standing leadership and continuous progress in our climate ambition” explains Arnaud Marquis, Tarkett’s Sustainability & Safety Officer. “This also demonstrates our ability to reduce our climate impact across our entire value chain. We have set an ambitious 2030 climate roadmap which has already delivered solid results. These last years, we have challenged ourselves to deliver more sustainable solutions for our customers. We have reviewed our governance to place sustainability at the highest levels of the organization and have changed our decision-making processes to develop eco-design and increase the amount of recycled content in our products.”

Early in 2023, Tarkett’s climate roadmap was approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Since 2023, the company is included in the annual Europe’s Climate Leaders Ranking by Financial Times and Statista. In September 2024, Tarkett had achieved a Platinum Medal by sustainability rating platform EcoVadis, setting a new benchmark in the flooring and sports surfaces industry.

###

About Tarkett

With a history of more than 140 years, Tarkett is a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, generating turnover of € 3.4 billion in 2023. The Group has close to 12,000 employees, 23 R&D centers, 8 recycling centers and 34 production sites. Tarkett creates and manufactures solutions for hospitals, schools, housing, hotels, offices, stores and sports fields, serving customers in over 100 countries. To build “The Way to Better Floors,” the Group is committed to circular economy and sustainability, in line with its Tarkett Human-Conscious Design® approach. Tarkett is listed on the Euronext regulated market (compartment B, ISIN: FR0004188670, ticker: TKTT)

www.tarkett‐group.com

Media contacts

Brunswick - tarkett@brunswickgroup.com - Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 96 83 83

Tarkett - communication@tarkett.com

Attachment