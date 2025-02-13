H&R Block and Tinder Team Up to Celebrate Singles this Tax Season

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Managing finances as a single person can be tough, especially in the face of rising costs. That is why H&R Block (NYSE: HRB), the pioneer of the tax preparation category founded 70 years ago, has teamed up with Tinder to give 10 lucky singles a financial boost on Feb. 15, 2025, National Singles Awareness Day. Through a special sweepstakes offered this tax season, the leading companies are offering singles a chance to win extra cash – recognizing that navigating money matters alone can be tough, and a little support goes a long way.

Beyond daily expenses, tax season sheds light on the financial disparities between singles and couples. In 2022, single filers received an average refund of $1,777, while married couples received an average refund of $2,620, and heads of household received more than three times what single filers received1.

"Married couples often benefit from a lower effective tax rate and a larger refund when they file jointly, combining their income, deductions and credits," said Andy Phillips, Vice President, H&R Block's The Tax Institute. "Meanwhile, the lower refund size for single filers is likely the result of other factors, such as single filers being less likely to claim child-related tax credits than head of household or married filers."

Easing Financial Challenges

To help ease the financial challenges some singles may face, H&R Block and Tinder are hosting a sweepstakes that will run from Feb. 15 to March 15. How does it work? Starting on National Singles Awareness Day, Tinder users can enter for a chance to win $1,777, accessible in the Tinder app or Tinder’s TikTok bio. Entrants must be 18+ and a U.S. resident2. See here for more information and to enter for a chance to win on Feb. 15.

What many know is that financial wellness is not just personal – it shapes relationships, starting with the one you have with yourself. And, in the dating world, financial stability is now a top priority.

A survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Tinder found that one of the top traits men and women seek in a potential partner is financial stability (20%), along with loyalty (48%), attractiveness (42%) and honesty (37%). Reflecting this trend, “finance” became the second most popular Tinder bio mention in 2024, surging 82% from the year prior3.

Filing Taxes: Almost As Easy As Tinder’s Swipe® Experience

This is not H&R Block’s first partnership focused on navigating the world of taxes and finances as a single person. During the 2024 tax season, H&R Block broke the traditional marketing mold by creating Responsibility Island, a parody that aired on Roku and YouTube and is based on well-known and loved reality TV dating shows. Responsibility Island featured a group of young adults who think they are embarking on the latest dating show journey. To their surprise, what they thought would be an adventure to find true love is a responsibility boot camp. The show followed cast members as they took on a gauntlet of challenges in adulting designed to teach self-reliance and productivity. In the finale, they faced the mother of all responsibility to get off the island – filing their own taxes.

“At H&R Block, we want to make filing your taxes as easy as the Swipe Experience,” said Jill Cress, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer, H&R Block. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Tinder to connect with their audience and meet Gen Z customers where they are. After all, 87% of our Gen Z customer base is single. While we cannot guarantee a perfect match, we can guarantee stress-free filing that is accessible for everyone.”

For more information on the sweepstakes, check out the Official Rules on Feb. 15, and head to Tinder’s Tik Tok and Instagram, keeping an eye out for a guest appearance from one of the beloved stars from Responsibility Island. You might hear a few hints dropped on what is to come for the show’s cast later this tax season.

To learn more about H&R Block’s tax preparation services, many ways to file, and year-round financial support, visit hrblock.com. For media assets, visit hrblock.com/tax-center/newsroom or for a downloadable Tax Season 2025 media kit, visit https://www.hrblock.com/tax-center/media-kit/tax-season-2025/. And for helpful tips and information, follow us on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

