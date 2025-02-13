Diginex announces new AI functionality after winning Government recognition for AI-powered compliance innovation

HONG KONG, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diginex Limited (“Diginex Limited” or the “Company”), a Cayman Islands-based impact technology company specializing in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues, today announced the development of new AI functionality which is expected to be built leveraging OpenAI’s platform. The Company anticipates that the deployment of this AI feature will contribute to revenue growth starting in 2025 by enhancing diginexESG‘s value proposition and driving increased customer adoption. The initial focus will be on helping companies comply with sustainability disclosure requirements set by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), which are increasingly being mandated for companies involved in global ESG reporting. These features will provide rapid data extraction, improved compliance, and enhanced risk assessment for users of the Company’s ESG SaaS reporting product, diginexESG.

This AI functionality positions diginexESG to capture the growing demand for ESG reporting solutions - a market projected to reach between USD 1.5 billion and USD 4.35 billion by 2027, with an expected CAGR of 15.9% to 30% according to industry research from Verdantix – and is alongside the Company’s recent selection by the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau (FSTB) of Hong Kong for the Green and Sustainable Fintech PoC program. The FSTB, which oversees financial and treasury policy for the Hong Kong SAR Government, launched this program to support innovative green fintech solutions with measurable environmental and financial impact. This builds on previous recognition where, in December 2023, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, named Diginex as winner of the “Sustainability or Climate-related Disclosure and Reporting" category.

The FSTB launched this program to accelerate the development and commercial adoption of green fintech solutions by technology firms and research institutions. “We are thrilled to receive this endorsement and support from FSTB, which underscores the importance of AI technology in addressing significant challenges within the ESG and sustainability industry,” said Mark Blick, Chief Executive Officer of Diginex Limited. “We will be accelerating our efforts to deliver innovative AI-powered functionality that will support companies with their ESG, Climate and Supply Chain data collection and reporting while improving efficiency and customer experience. We plan to collaborate closely with leading global financial institutions to introduce this new feature to their clients.”

About Diginex Limited

Diginex Limited is a Cayman Islands exempted company incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands in 2024, with subsidiaries located in Hong Kong, United Kingdom and United States of America. Diginex Limited conducts operations through its wholly owned subsidiary Diginex Solutions (HK) Limited, a Hong Kong corporation (“DSL”) and DSL is the sole owner of (i) Diginex Services Limited, a corporation formed in the United Kingdom and (ii) Diginex USA LLC, a limited liability company formed in the State of Delaware. DSL commenced operations in 2020, is headquartered in Hong Kong, and is a software company that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. DSL is an impact technology business that helps organizations to address the some of the most pressing ESG, climate and sustainability issues, utilizing blockchain, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action.

Diginex’s products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.diginex.com/.

