SEALSQ NASDAQ QUANTUM DAY: Industry Expert Discussions on the Path to Technology Sovereignty in the U.S.

Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



U.S. is Leading the Convergence of AI, Semiconductors, and Quantum Technologies

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that during its Quantum Day event held on February 11, 2025 at Nasdaq, industry leaders and technology visionaries discussed the challenges and opportunities in creating a secure, self-sufficient semiconductor ecosystem in the U.S.. Furthermore, experts discussed competitive advantages that position the U.S. as the global leader in AI, semiconductor, and quantum convergence (archived version of the discussion can be accessed here).

U.S. stands at the forefront of a technological revolution, driven by the convergence of artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductor advancements, and quantum computing. This synergy has the potential to redefine industries, accelerate scientific discovery, and reshape the global balance of technological power. With substantial investments, a robust innovation ecosystem, and strategic policies, the U.S. is poised to lead this transformation.

The Strategic Importance of AI, Semiconductors, and Quantum Computing

The integration of AI, semiconductors, and quantum computing represents a fundamental shift in computing paradigms. AI requires immense computational power, which relies on high-performance semiconductor chips. Meanwhile, quantum computing promises to break current computational limits, offering exponential improvements in solving complex problems. The convergence of these fields could unlock unprecedented efficiencies in fields ranging from cryptography and material science to healthcare and financial modeling.

1. The AI-Semiconductor Nexus

AI-driven applications, such as generative models, autonomous systems, and large-scale simulations, demand specialized semiconductor architectures. Traditional CPUs are no longer sufficient to handle the scale and complexity of modern AI workloads. The U.S. has pioneered the development of AI-specific semiconductor technologies, including:

GPUs and TPUs: Companies like NVIDIA, AMD, and Google have developed AI-optimized chips that accelerate deep learning and machine learning tasks.

Companies like NVIDIA, AMD, and Google have developed AI-optimized chips that accelerate deep learning and machine learning tasks. Neuromorphic Computing: Research labs and startups are advancing chips that mimic brain functions, enabling more efficient AI processing.

Research labs and startups are advancing chips that mimic brain functions, enabling more efficient AI processing. Edge AI Chips: Firms such as Intel and Qualcomm are pushing AI capabilities to the edge, reducing latency and enhancing real-time decision-making.





2. Quantum Computing’s Disruptive Potential

Quantum computing, with its ability to process information in fundamentally new ways using qubits, is rapidly advancing. Unlike classical computing, which relies on binary logic, quantum computing enables parallelism and superposition, making it exponentially more powerful for certain problem classes.

U.S. has been aggressively funding and developing quantum technology through:

Government Initiatives: National Quantum Initiative Act provides funding for quantum research, with agencies like DARPA, NSF, and DOE driving quantum advancements.

National Quantum Initiative Act provides funding for quantum research, with agencies like DARPA, NSF, and DOE driving quantum advancements. Private Sector Leadership: Companies such as IBM, Google, and startups like IonQ and Rigetti are developing increasingly powerful quantum processors.

Companies such as IBM, Google, and startups like IonQ and Rigetti are developing increasingly powerful quantum processors. Quantum-Secure Cryptography: NSA and NIST are leading efforts to develop quantum-resistant encryption standards to secure future digital infrastructure.





3. The Role of Semiconductor Manufacturing in Bridging AI and Quantum

Semiconductors serve as the bridge between AI and quantum computing. The U.S. recognizes the strategic importance of securing semiconductor supply chains and investing in next-generation chip fabrication. Key initiatives include:

CHIPS and Science Act: A $280 billion investment aimed at revitalizing domestic semiconductor manufacturing and R&D.

A $280 billion investment aimed at revitalizing domestic semiconductor manufacturing and R&D. Intel, TSMC, and GlobalFoundries Investments: Companies are building advanced semiconductor fabs in the U.S. to reduce reliance on foreign manufacturing.

Companies are building advanced semiconductor fabs in the U.S. to reduce reliance on foreign manufacturing. Cryogenic and Photonic Chips: Quantum computing requires specialized chips that operate at extremely low temperatures or use photonic (light-based) architectures. U.S. research institutions are pioneering these technologies to enable scalable quantum processors.





The U.S. Competitive Advantage

Several factors position the U.S. as the global leader in AI, semiconductor, and quantum convergence:

Unmatched R&D Ecosystem: Leading universities (MIT, Stanford, Berkeley) and national labs (Los Alamos, Oak Ridge) drive breakthrough research.

Leading universities (MIT, Stanford, Berkeley) and national labs (Los Alamos, Oak Ridge) drive breakthrough research. Tech Industry Leadership: Companies like NVIDIA, Intel, IBM, and Google are setting global standards in AI, chips, and quantum computing.

Companies like NVIDIA, Intel, IBM, and Google are setting global standards in AI, chips, and quantum computing. Government-Industry Collaboration: Strategic funding and policy alignment ensure long-term competitiveness.

Strategic funding and policy alignment ensure long-term competitiveness. Venture Capital and Startups: U.S. leads in AI and quantum startup funding, fostering rapid innovation.

Challenges and the Road Ahead

Despite its leadership, the U.S. faces challenges, including:

Supply Chain Risks: Dependency on foreign semiconductor fabrication, particularly in Taiwan, remains a vulnerability.

Dependency on foreign semiconductor fabrication, particularly in Taiwan, remains a vulnerability. Talent Shortage: AI, semiconductor, and quantum expertise are in high demand, requiring expanded STEM education and workforce development.

AI, semiconductor, and quantum expertise are in high demand, requiring expanded STEM education and workforce development. Geopolitical Competition: China and Europe are heavily investing in these technologies, prompting the need for sustained U.S. leadership.





To address these challenges, the U.S. must continue investing in infrastructure, workforce development, and international partnerships. Collaboration with allies like Japan, South Korea, and the EU will be crucial in securing resilient semiconductor and quantum supply chains.

The convergence of AI, semiconductors, and quantum computing is not just an evolution—it is a revolution. The U.S. with its unparalleled innovation ecosystem, technological leadership, and strategic investments, is well-positioned to lead this transformation. By fostering collaboration between government, academia, and the private sector, the U.S. can ensure it remains the global hub for next-generation computing. The coming decade will determine the winners of this technological race, and the U.S. is making the necessary moves to secure its leadership position.



About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipates will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.