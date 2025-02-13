eGain Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (Nasdaq: EGAN), the AI knowledge management platform for service, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 second quarter ended December 31, 2024.

“We won several new enterprise logos in the second quarter,” said Ashu Roy, eGain’s CEO. “As a result, our annual recurring revenue from AI Knowledge Hub customers grew by 17% year over year and 5% sequentially. Customer service automation is a strategic focus for AI investment in Global 1000. As a result, we are seeing a growing number of seven-figure ARR deals in our sales pipeline.”

Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $22.4 million, down 6% year over year.

GAAP net income was $671,000, or $0.02 per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to a GAAP net income of $2.2 million, or $0.07 per share on a basic and diluted basis, in Q2 2024.

Non-GAAP net income was $1.3 million, or $0.05 per share on a basic basis and $0.04 per share on a diluted basis, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $3.4 million, or $0.11 per share on a basic and diluted basis, in Q2 2024.

Cash provided by operating activities was $6.4 million, or an operating cash flow margin of 29%.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $70.5 million, compared to $86.8 million in Q2 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.6 million, compared to $3.8 million in Q2 2024.

Total shares purchased through the repurchase program were approximately 421,000 at an average cost per share of $5.73 totaling $2.4 million.



Fiscal 2025 First Six Months Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $44.2 million, down 8% year over year.

GAAP net income was $1.3 million, or $0.05 per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to a GAAP net income of $4.8 million, or $0.15 per share on a basic and diluted basis, in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP net income was $2.6 million, or $0.09 per share on a basic and diluted basis, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $7.2 million, or $0.23 per share on a basic basis and $0.22 per share on a diluted basis, in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.0 million, compared to $6.6 million in the same period last year.

Cash provided by operating activities was $7.4 million, or an operating cash flow margin of 17%.



Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Financial Guidance

For the third quarter of fiscal 2025 ending March 31, 2025, eGain expects:

Total revenue of between $21.0 million to $21.5 million.

GAAP net loss of $300,000 to $800,000, or $0.01 to $0.03 per share. Includes stock-based compensation expense of approximately $800,000. Includes depreciation and amortization of approximately $80,000.

Non-GAAP net income of breakeven to $500,000, or $0.00 to $0.02 per share.



Fiscal 2025 Financial Guidance

For the fiscal 2025 full year ending June 30, 2025, eGain is updating its guidance as follows:

eGain is lowering its total revenue guidance range to $88.5 million to $90.0 million.

eGain is raising its GAAP net income guidance range to $1.1 million to $1.7 million, or $0.04 to $0.06 per share. Includes stock-based compensation expense of approximately $3.0 million. Includes depreciation and amortization of approximately $350,000.

eGain is lowering its non-GAAP net income range to $4.1 million to $4.7 million, or $0.14 to $0.16 per share.



Guidance Assumption:

Weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 28.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 and 28.6 million for the full fiscal year 2025.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental information relating to eGain’s operating results, including adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income, adjusted for the impact of depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, interest income, provision for income taxes, other expense, net and severance and related charges. Non-GAAP net income measure is adjusted for stock-based compensation expense. eGain’s management has analyzed the effect of these non-GAAP adjustments on our provision for income taxes and believes the change in our provision for income taxes would be minimal due to these non-GAAP adjustments being attributed to the U.S. jurisdiction where it has recorded full valuation allowance against the deferred taxes. Non-GAAP results are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. eGain’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis and for budgeting and planning purposes. eGain believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing our financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors, and that it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in our financial and operational decision-making. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release. eGain urges investors to review the reconciliation and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. In addition, this press release includes eGain’s projected non-GAAP net income for future periods, a non-GAAP measure used to describe eGain’s expected performance. We have not presented a reconciliation to eGain’s projected net income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, because the reconciliation could not be prepared without unreasonable effort. The information necessary to prepare the reconciliation is not available on a forward-looking basis and cannot be accurately predicted. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the calculation of the comparable GAAP financial measure.

Conference Call Information

About eGain

eGain AI Knowledge Hub helps businesses improve experience and reduce cost by delivering trusted, consumable answers. Visit www.eGain.com for more info.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation: our financial guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2025 full year ending June 30, 2025; expectations regarding demand for our offerings; growth trends in our sales pipeline; our strategic focus; and our market opportunity. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements, including future financial guidance, involves risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make, including our ability to achieve our targets for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 and fiscal 2025 full year ending June 30, 2025. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to: risks to our business, operating results, and financial condition; the pace of technological advancements in generative AI and the adaptability of our services to incorporate these advancements; market demand for AI-enabled solutions; risks associated with new product releases and new services and products features; risks that customer demand may fluctuate or decrease; risks that we are unable to collect unbilled contractual commitments, particularly in the current economic environment; risks that our lengthy sales cycles may negatively affect our operating results; currency risks; our ability to capitalize on customer engagement; risks related to our reliance on a relatively small number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenue; our ability to compete successfully and manage growth; our ability to develop and expand strategic and third party distribution channels; risks related to our international operations; our ability to continue to innovate; our strategy of making investments in sales to drive growth; general political or destabilizing events, including war, intensified international hostilities, conflict or acts of terrorism; the effect of legislative initiatives or proposals, statutory changes, governmental or other applicable regulations and/or changes in industry requirements, including those addressing data privacy, cyber-security and cross-border data transfers; and other risks detailed from time to time in eGain’s public filings, including eGain’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

eGain Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except par value data)

(unaudited) December 31, June 30, 2024 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 70,531 $ 70,003 Restricted cash 8 8 Accounts receivable, less provision for credit losses of $67 and $59 as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively 15,795 31,731 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net 1,231 1,272 Prepaid expenses 2,230 2,915 Other current assets 855 1,195 Total current assets 90,650 107,124 Property and equipment, net 515 441 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,834 3,811 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, net of current portion 1,645 1,779 Goodwill 13,186 13,186 Other assets, net 1,427 1,511 Total assets $ 111,257 $ 127,852 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,838 $ 2,725 Accrued compensation 6,227 7,642 Accrued liabilities 2,771 5,078 Operating lease liabilities 1,089 1,179 Deferred revenue 37,358 45,989 Total current liabilities 49,283 62,613 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 3,008 3,280 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 2,790 2,592 Other long-term liabilities 918 871 Total liabilities 55,999 69,356 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value $0.001 - authorized: 60,000 shares; issued: 33,110 and 32,698 shares; outstanding: 28,481 and 29,160 shares as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively 33 33 Additional paid-in capital 409,551 407,416 Treasury stock, at cost: 4,629 and 3,538 shares of common stock as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively (30,025 ) (23,031 ) Notes receivable from stockholders (21 ) (21 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,942 ) (2,240 ) Accumulated deficit (322,338 ) (323,661 ) Total stockholders' equity 55,258 58,496 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 111,257 $ 127,852





eGain Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: SaaS $ 20,847 $ 21,996 $ 40,667 $ 44,319 Professional services 1,542 1,819 3,521 3,672 Total revenue 22,389 23,815 44,188 47,991 Cost of revenue: Cost of SaaS 4,626 5,109 9,148 10,156 Cost of professional services 2,054 1,881 4,198 3,672 Total cost of revenue 6,680 6,990 13,346 13,828 Gross profit 15,709 16,825 30,842 34,163 Operating expenses: Research and development 7,708 6,660 15,129 13,292 Sales and marketing 5,251 5,349 10,011 11,453 General and administrative 2,100 2,391 4,543 5,577 Total operating expenses 15,059 14,400 29,683 30,322 Income from operations 650 2,425 1,159 3,841 Interest income 661 982 1,432 1,931 Other expense, net (431 ) (697 ) (571 ) (87 ) Income before income tax provision 880 2,710 2,020 5,685 Income tax provision (209 ) (525 ) (697 ) (904 ) Net income $ 671 $ 2,185 $ 1,323 $ 4,781 Per share information: Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.07 $ 0.05 $ 0.15 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.07 $ 0.05 $ 0.15 Weighted-average shares used in computation: Basic 28,573 31,179 28,622 31,329 Diluted 29,059 31,843 29,176 31,991 Summary of stock-based compensation included in costs and expenses above: Cost of revenue $ 232 $ 284 $ 462 $ 581 Research and development 74 367 251 764 Sales and marketing 114 197 179 356 General and administrative 202 347 362 702 Total stock-based compensation $ 622 $ 1,195 $ 1,254 $ 2,403





eGain Corporation

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Table

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Income from operations $ 650 $ 2,425 $ 1,159 $ 3,841 Add: Stock-based compensation 622 1,195 1,254 2,403 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 1,272 $ 3,620 $ 2,413 $ 6,244





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 671 $ 2,185 $ 1,323 $ 4,781 Add: Stock-based compensation 622 1,195 1,254 2,403 Non-GAAP net income $ 1,293 $ 3,380 $ 2,577 $ 7,184 Per share information: Non-GAAP earnings per share: Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.11 $ 0.09 $ 0.23 Diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.11 $ 0.09 $ 0.22 Weighted-average shares used in computation: Basic 28,573 31,179 28,622 31,329 Diluted 29,059 31,843 29,176 31,991





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 671 $ 2,185 $ 1,323 $ 4,781 Add: Depreciation and amortization 82 97 175 204 Stock-based compensation expense 622 1,195 1,254 2,403 Interest income (661 ) (982 ) (1,432 ) (1,931 ) Provision for income taxes 209 525 697 904 Other expense, net 431 697 571 87 Severance and related charges 278 54 401 135 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,632 $ 3,771 $ 2,989 $ 6,583





eGain Corporation

Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Growth Rates Constant Currency

Growth Rates [1] 2024 2023 Revenue: GAAP SaaS $ 20,847 $ 21,996 (5%) (6%) GAAP professional services 1,542 1,819 (15%) (16%) Total GAAP revenue $ 22,389 $ 23,815 (6%) (7%) Cost of Revenue: GAAP SaaS $ 4,626 $ 5,109 Add back: Non-GAAP SaaS $ 4,626 $ 5,109 GAAP professional services $ 2,054 $ 1,881 Add back: Stock-based compensation (232 ) (284 ) Non-GAAP professional services $ 1,822 $ 1,597 GAAP total cost of revenue $ 6,680 $ 6,990 Add back: Stock-based compensation (232 ) (284 ) Non-GAAP total cost of revenue $ 6,448 $ 6,706 (4%) (6%) Gross Profit: Non-GAAP SaaS $ 16,221 $ 16,887 Non-GAAP professional services (280 ) 222 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 15,941 $ 17,109 (7%) (7%) Operating expenses: GAAP research and development $ 7,708 $ 6,660 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (74 ) (367 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 7,634 $ 6,293 21% 21% GAAP sales and marketing $ 5,251 $ 5,349 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (114 ) (197 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 5,137 $ 5,152 (0%) (1%) GAAP general and administrative $ 2,100 $ 2,391 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (202 ) (347 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 1,898 $ 2,044 (7%) (8%) GAAP operating expenses $ 15,059 $ 14,400 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (390 ) (911 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 14,669 $ 13,489 9% 8%



[1] Constant currency growth rates presented are derived from converting the current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars into U.S. Dollars at the exchange rates in effect during the prior period presented rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period.

eGain Corporation

Other GAAP to Non-GAAP Supplemental Financial Information

(in thousands)

(unaudited) Six Months Ended

December 31, Growth Rates Constant Currency

Growth Rates [1] 2024 2023 Revenue: GAAP SaaS $ 40,667 $ 44,319 (8%) (9%) GAAP professional services 3,521 3,672 (4%) (5%) Total GAAP revenue $ 44,188 $ 47,991 (8%) (9%) Cost of Revenue: GAAP SaaS $ 9,148 $ 10,156 Add back: Non-GAAP SaaS $ 9,148 $ 10,156 GAAP professional services $ 4,198 $ 3,672 Add back: Stock-based compensation (462 ) (581 ) Non-GAAP professional services $ 3,736 $ 3,091 GAAP total cost of revenue $ 13,346 $ 13,828 Add back: Stock-based compensation (462 ) (581 ) Non-GAAP total cost of revenue $ 12,884 $ 13,247 (3%) (5%) Gross Profit: Non-GAAP SaaS $ 31,519 $ 34,163 Non-GAAP professional services (215 ) 581 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 31,304 $ 34,744 (10%) (10%) Operating expenses: GAAP research and development $ 15,129 $ 13,292 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (251 ) (764 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 14,878 $ 12,528 19% 19% GAAP sales and marketing $ 10,011 $ 11,453 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (179 ) (356 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 9,832 $ 11,097 (11%) (12%) GAAP general and administrative $ 4,543 $ 5,577 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (362 ) (702 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 4,181 $ 4,875 (14%) (15%) GAAP operating expenses $ 29,683 $ 30,322 Add back: Stock-based compensation expense (792 ) (1,822 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 28,891 $ 28,500 1% 1%



[1] Constant currency growth rates presented are derived from converting the current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. Dollars into U.S. Dollars at the exchange rates in effect during the prior period presented rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current period.