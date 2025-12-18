Achmea Selects eGain AI Knowledge Hub and AI Agent to Power Digital Transformation

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading AI knowledge platform for customer experience, today announced that Achmea, one of Europe's largest cooperative insurance and financial services groups, has selected the eGain AI Knowledge Hub™ and AI Agent software to modernize knowledge management and accelerate its transformation into a Digital Insurer.

Headquartered in Zeist, Netherlands, with operations across Europe, Achmea is the parent company of leading insurance brands including Centraal Beheer, Interpolis, and Zilveren Kruis. The cooperative serves more than 10 million customers, offering comprehensive health, non-life (property & casualty), life/pensions and retirement services, plus banking (mortgages and savings) and asset management solutions.

Achmea is driving a strategic shift toward becoming a Digital Insurer, with customer experience and self-service adoption as core priorities. To support this transformation, the company recognized the need for a Knowledge-as-a-Service (KaaS) partner that could modernize knowledge management and enable consistent, high-quality answers across both assisted service and digital channels.

The Challenge

Achmea's long-term vision is to build a future-ready knowledge capability that delivers a single, trusted source of truth across all channels while scaling with evolving customer expectations and demand. The company needed a solution that would accelerate digital and self-service growth while keeping agents highly efficient, integrate seamlessly with the broader Achmea ecosystem—including CRM, agent desktops, AI (LLM/RAG), IVR, and virtual assistants—and use advanced analytics to optimize customer outcomes and performance tracking.

Comprehensive Enterprise Solution

Achmea selected eGain to empower 21,000 users across their organization, including 8,225 Contact Center Users and 12,750 Enterprise Users, with an AI Agent license for each user. This comprehensive deployment reflects Achmea's commitment to unifying knowledge access across both customer-facing and internal teams.

The solution will integrate more than 26,000 documents into a centralized knowledge base, creating a single source of trusted, compliant knowledge to handle customer inquiries across Achmea's diverse insurance, financial services, and banking operations.

Transformational Results

Achmea's integrated enterprise-wide Knowledge + AI approach will unify the company's knowledge ecosystem by enabling agentic AI experiences across contact centers and enterprise functions. This ensures consistent, trusted responses for frontline agents, staff, and enterprise teams while streamlining authoring, governance, compliance, and operational efficiency.

The implementation will empower Achmea to deliver seamless experiences across all customer touchpoints, accelerate self-service adoption, and provide agents with the contextual, role-relevant answers they need to serve customers efficiently and effectively.

"Our customers expect personalized, efficient service across every channel, and we are committed to delivering that experience as part of our Digital Insurer transformation," said Erwin Kersten, Achmea IT Director. "eGain's AI-powered solutions provide the unified knowledge foundation we need to empower our 21,000 users with trusted, contextual answers while maintaining the customer-centric approach that has defined Achmea for generations."

"Knowledge is the foundation of successful AI implementations and exceptional customer experience," said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. "Achmea's vision to become a Digital Insurer requires enterprise-wide access to trusted, governed knowledge that can power both human agents and AI systems. Our unified AI Knowledge Hub with AI Agent delivers exactly what they need—a single source of truth that improves both employee productivity and customer experience. We are proud to partner with Achmea to support their digital transformation journey."

About eGain

eGain AI Knowledge Hub and AI Agent help improve experience and reduce cost by delivering trusted answers for customer service. Visit www.eGain.com for more info.

eGain Media Contact

press@egain.com

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.