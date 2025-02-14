Stockwik publishes financial statement January 1 - December 31, 2024

CONTINUED ORGANIC GROWTH IN REVENUE AND OPERATING PROFIT

The Group's positive organic development in revenue and operating profit continued in the fourth quarter of the year. Net sales increased by 4.6% to MSEK 253.8 (242.6) and operating profit (EBITA) increased by 8.3% to MSEK 21.8 (20.1) compared with the same quarter in the previous year. For the full year 2024, this ended in a 4.0% increase in the Group’s net sales to MSEK 850.9 (818.3), and a 5.2% increase in EBITA to MSEK 52.4 (49.8).

Cash flow from operating activities increased by 47.5% during the year to 59.9 (40.6) MSEK.

QUARTER OCTOBER 1 - DECEMBER 31, 2024

MSEKOct-Dec 2024Oct-Dec 2023 ∆ % of which organic growth, in percentage pointsof which acquired growth, in percentage points
Net sales253.8242.6 4.6% 4.6%-
EBITDA32.331.7 1.9% 1.9%-
EBITA21.820.1 8.3% 8.3%-
Adjusted EBITA21.829.3     
EBIT20.017.6 13.6% 13.6%-
Profit before tax6.95.3     
Profit after tax-1.4-14.0     
EBITA-margin %8.6%8.3%     
Adjusted EBITA-margin %8.6%12.1%     
        
Operational cashflow39.741.1     
Earnings per share before dilution, SEK-0.23-2.22     
Earnings per share after dilution, SEK-0.23-2.22     

PERIOD JANUARY 1 - DECEMBER 31, 2024

MSEKJan-Dec 2024Jan-Dec 2023 ∆ % of which organic growth, in percentage pointsof which acquired growth, in percentage points
Net sales850.9818.3 4.0% 4.0%-
EBITDA95.189.5 6.2% 6.2%-
Adjusted EBITDA *98.996.0     
EBITA52.449.8 5.2% 5.2%-
Adjusted EBITA56.259.0     
EBIT44.837.5 19.3% 19.3%-
Profit before tax-6.8-24.0     
Profit after tax-13.6-37.2     
EBITA-margin %6.2%6.1%     
Adjusted EBITA-margin %6.6%7.2%     
        
Operational cashflow59.940.6     
Earnings per share before dilution, SEK-2.16-5.89     
Earnings per share after dilution, SEK-2.16-5.89     
        
Net debt385.8385.2     
Net debt/EBITDA4.064.31     
Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA *3.904.01     

* EBITDA adjusted for non-recurring items in accordance with the definition in the bond terms. Restructuring costs of MSEK 3.1 (4.2), inventory revaluation of MSEK 0.6 (5.0), the discontinued contracting business of MSEK - (0.7), and other non-recurring items of MSEK 0.1 (0.0) have been excluded from the key figure.

This information is being disclosed by Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ) in compliance with the Market Securities Act. The information was submitted for publication at 07:00 (CET) on February 14, 2025, through the designated contact person provided below.

For further information, please contact:
Urban Lindskog, President and CEO
Stockwik Förvaltning AB (publ)
E-mail: info@stockwik.se

About Stockwik

Stockwik offers a stable platform for small businesses to develop both organically and through acquisitions. Stockwik's companies offer value-adding products and services to corporate customers. Stockwik is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap with the short name STWK.

