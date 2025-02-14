Bitget Secures Virtual Asset Service Provider license in Bulgaria Aligning with its EU Expansion Plans

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has obtained a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license from Bulgaria's National Revenue Agency. The official licensing now enables Bitget to offer a comprehensive suite of crypto services within Bulgaria, including the exchange, trading, transfer, custody, and public offering of crypto assets, as well as wallet services. This aligns with Bitget's broader plans of obtaining EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) license, which will boost its foothold in the region.

The VASP license in Bulgaria aligns with Bitget's strategic expansion across the European Union. The company is actively preparing for compliance with the EU's MiCA framework, which seeks to establish a unified regulatory environment for crypto assets throughout the region.

"The successful application of the VASP license in Bulgaria is a part of Bitget's expansion strategy to serve users across the European Union," said Hon Ng, Chief Legal Officer at Bitget. "As the EU continues to lead with regulatory frameworks like MiCA, we see strong potential for sustainable growth and innovation in the region while maintaining compliance. Bulgaria serves as a strategic gateway for our European expansion, offering crypto-friendly ecosystems the chance to accelerate crypto's adoption."

Ng added, "In 2025, we are excited to continue to grow Bitget's global regulatory footprint in partnership with various regulators around the world. We have a sharp focus on meeting compliance standards in every jurisdiction where we operate and we have been investing in our compliance programme from day one. We believe that our approach enhances user trust, ensures market integrity while at the same time increasing global adoption of digital assets and ensures long-term sustainable growth as we align our operations with emerging regulations worldwide."

Bitget views regulatory compliance as an integral part of its future success, which is evident through its acquisition of approvals in key markets such as Poland, Italy, Lithuania, UK and now Bulgaria.

The VASP license in Bulgaria grants Bitget the regulatory approval to offer a wide array of services to cater to the needs of digital asset users in the region. These services include the exchange of crypto assets, enabling seamless conversion between crypto and fiat; trading and transfer of crypto assets, facilitating efficient and secure transactions; and custody services, providing a strong framework for safeguarding user assets. Additionally, the license permits the public offering of crypto assets, supporting the scope for innovative token launches and opportunities.

In the last three months alone, Bitget has put forth major licensing and expansion updates. It has secured a BSP license in El Salvador, approval in the UK to provide digital asset services, and has powered a compliant Vietnam-based exchange BitEXC. Recently, Forbes has ranked Bitget as one of the world's most trustworthy exchanges and with Bulgaria's VASP license, Bitget continues to make significant progress in this area. The company plans to collaborate closely with European regulators to ensure its products meet all regulatory requirements while prioritizing the protection of user assets and data.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 100 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

