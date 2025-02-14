Dublin, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Sativa Extract (CAS 89958-21-4) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on Cannabis sativa extract provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Cannabis sativa extract market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.



It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.



The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Cannabis sativa extract.



The Cannabis sativa extract global market report covers the following key points:

Cannabis sativa extract description, applications and related patterns

Cannabis sativa extract market drivers and challenges

Cannabis sativa extract manufacturers and distributors

Cannabis sativa extract prices

Cannabis sativa extract end-users

Cannabis sativa extract downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:

What were the main trends of the global Cannabis sativa extract market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Cannabis sativa extract market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Cannabis sativa extract market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Cannabis sativa extract market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. CANNABIS SATIVA EXTRACT

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. CANNABIS SATIVA EXTRACT APPLICATIONS



3. CANNABIS SATIVA EXTRACT MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. CANNABIS SATIVA EXTRACT PATENTS



5. CANNABIS SATIVA EXTRACT WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Cannabis sativa extract market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Cannabis sativa extract supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Cannabis sativa extract market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.



6. MANUFACTURERS OF CANNABIS SATIVA EXTRACT

6.1. Cannabis sativa extract manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Cannabis sativa extract manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Cannabis sativa extract manufacturers in North America

6.4. Cannabis sativa extract manufacturers in RoW



7. SUPPLIERS OF CANNABIS SATIVA EXTRACT

7.1. Cannabis sativa extract suppliers in Europe

7.2. Cannabis sativa extract suppliers in Asia

7.3. Cannabis sativa extract suppliers in North America

7.4. Cannabis sativa extract suppliers in RoW



8. CANNABIS SATIVA EXTRACT WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Cannabis sativa extract market

8.2. Cannabis sativa extract supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Cannabis sativa extract market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)



9. CANNABIS SATIVA EXTRACT MARKET PRICES

9.1. Cannabis sativa extract prices in Europe

9.2. Cannabis sativa extract prices in Asia

9.3. Cannabis sativa extract prices in North America

9.4. Cannabis sativa extract prices in RoW



10. CANNABIS SATIVA EXTRACT END-USE SECTOR



