TSplus Remote Support V4: Enhanced Performance, 4K Screen Sharing, and Faster Access

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSplus is thrilled to announce the latest updates to our Remote Support software, bringing substantial improvements to performance, screen sharing, and user experience. These enhancements are designed to make remote assistance smoother, faster, and more efficient for IT professionals and businesses worldwide.

Superior 4K Screen Sharing & Performance Optimization

The latest release introduces true 4K screen sharing support, ensuring crystal-clear remote sessions with exceptional image quality. Additionally, major optimizations have been implemented to improve encoding, decoding, and rendering, delivering better FPS stability and significantly reducing resource usage.

A new “Scale to Fit” button has also been added to the Display tab in Windows, allowing users to enable or disable image scaling on the viewer side for a more customized experience.

Faster Connection & Client Launch Time

The talented developers at TSplus significantly improved the Windows client’s opening time, making it up to three times faster than before. While the first launch may take slightly longer due to initial file extraction and Windows Real-Time Protection, subsequent launches will now consistently open in under one second. This improvement is particularly beneficial for users with customized clients, ensuring seamless and rapid access to remote support sessions.

Update Now for the Best Experience!

These upgrades take TSplus Remote Support to the next level, offering enhanced usability, faster response times, and superior support experience.

TSplus invites all its Remote Support users to update their software now and explore the full list of improvements in the detailed changelog: https://dl-files.com/RemoteSupport-changelog.html .

Download now and experience for free the best of TSplus Remote Support today!

Press Contact:

Caleb Zaharris

Marketing Director for TSplus

caleb.zaharris@tsplus.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2aab5efd-d961-4c6c-acbc-2a1a6b719cd7