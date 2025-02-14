Rezolve Ai Strengthens AI Commerce Play with $55M Acquisition of GroupBy, a Platform Driving Over $30B in Annual Sales

All GroupBy shareholders, Including VCs and debt holders, take Rezolve Ai equity as consideration in strong vote of confidence



GroupBy’s AI-powered search and merchandising technology fuels $30B+ in annual retail transactions - now supercharged by Rezolve Ai’s advanced AI capabilities



The acquisition brings $30M in expected high-margin revenue for 2025, reinforcing Rezolve Ai’s position as a leader in AI-driven commerce solutions



NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following yesterday’s announcement, Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), today confirms that it is acquiring GroupBy in an all equity transaction with a $55 million enterprise value, that will, following closing, add a high-growth, revenue-generating business to its expanding AI commerce platform. The deal is expected to bring approximately $30 million in expected high margin revenue for 2025, further strengthening Rezolve Ai’s position as a leader in AI-driven commerce solutions.

In a strong vote of confidence in Rezolve Ai’s long-term vision, all GroupBy shareholders, including venture capital investors and structured debt holders, have chosen to take equity in Rezolve Ai as consideration. This underscores their belief in the company’s future growth and upside potential as it continues its rapid expansion in the AI-powered retail sector.

“GroupBy’s investors and lenders recognize the immense opportunity in Rezolve Ai’s platform and the scale of what we are building,” said Daniel M. Wagner, CEO of Rezolve Ai. “This acquisition not only adds immediate, meaningful revenue, but it also strengthens our market position with cutting-edge AI solutions that drive real results for retailers worldwide.”

GroupBy’s AI-driven site search and personalization technology drives over 30 billion dollars in annual sales for enterprise retailers, making it a natural fit for Rezolve Ai’s suite of AI-driven commerce tools. By integrating GroupBy’s technology and revenue base, Rezolve Ai is further accelerating its path toward market leadership.

This acquisition also enhances Rezolve Ai’s ability to serve enterprise retailers and marketplaces, complementing its growing strategic collaborations with Google, Microsoft, and Tether. These partnerships are critical to Rezolve Ai’s broader vision of transforming AI-powered commerce and financial engagement at scale.

The announcement of the GroupBy acquisition agreement follows a series of major milestones for Rezolve Ai, including its Microsoft partnership, Google collaboration, and Tether integration, all reinforcing the company’s rapid expansion. As Rezolve Ai continues its aggressive growth trajectory, this latest transaction adds both cutting-edge technology and a strong revenue base, accelerating its mission to redefine the future of retail.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com.

About GroupBy

GroupBy is a leading provider of commerce site search and merchandising solutions, helping retailers and brands optimize product discovery and drive higher conversion rates. With over 12 years of experience serving blue-chip clients, GroupBy’s powerful platform delivers intelligent search, dynamic merchandising, and data-driven personalization to enhance digital shopping experiences. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices in Austin, Texas, GroupBy partners with top-tier retailers to create seamless and engaging customer journeys that drive measurable business outcomes. For more information, visit www.groupbyinc.com.

