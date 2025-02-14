Genius Group Sponsors Digital Assets Institutional Investor Summit, Hong Kong and Bitcoin Investor Week, New York.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered, Bitcoin-first education group, announced today its sponsorship of and attendance at two major institutional investor summits in February.

Genius Group is a proud sponsor of the Digital Assets Institutional Investor Summit taking place in Hong Kong on February 18, 2025, as a part of Consensus, Hong Kong 2025 organized by CoinDesk. The Company will be discussing with Asian institutional investors and funds the rise of Bitcoin Treasury Companies as an avenue to institutional exposure to Bitcoin.

Genius Group is also a proud sponsor of Bitcoin Investor Week in New York from February 24-28, 2025, hosted by investor and entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano and featuring over 40 leading advocates of Bitcoin, including Senator Cynthia Lummis, Vivek Ramaswamy, Cathie Wood, Mike Novogratz, Anthony Scaramucci, with a focus on institutional Bitcoin adoption, corporate Bitcoin Treasuries, and the evolving role of Bitcoin in global finance.

Genius Group CEO, Roger Hamilton, said "Genius Group is currently the only Asian Bitcoin Treasury Company listed on a major US stock exchange. We have seen increasing interest from international investors in the combination of international Bitcoin exposure with zero capital gains tax together with the liquidity of the US financial markets."

“With the launch of our Bitcoin Academy, we are providing education to corporations, executives and investors on the benefits of institutional Bitcoin adoption, and we are pleased to be sponsoring and attending both the Digital Assets Institutional Summit in Hong Kong and Bitcoin Investor Week in New York as a part of our outreach.”

Details of Consensus, Hong Kong, February 18-20, can be found here.

Details of Bitcoin Investor Week, New York, February 24-28, can be found here.

About Genius Group

Genius Group (NYSE: GNS) is a Bitcoin-first business delivering AI powered, education and acceleration solutions for the future of work. Genius Group serves 5.4 million users in over 100 countries through its Genius City model and online digital marketplace of AI training, AI tools and AI talent. It provides personalized, entrepreneurial AI pathways combining human talent with AI skills and AI solutions at the individual, enterprise and government level. To learn more, please visit www.geniusgroup.net.

For more information, please visit https://www.geniusgroup.net/

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will”, “plan,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties, many of which the Company cannot predict with accuracy and some of which the Company might not even anticipate and involve factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F, as may be supplemented or amended by the Company's Reports of a Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company’s future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

