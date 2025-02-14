Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market on the Rise

Delray Beach, FL, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nutraceutical ingredients market is booming. According to a report by MarketsandMarkets, the market was valued at $100.0 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to $136.1 billion by 2029, with a strong annual growth rate of 5.3%. This growth is driven by increasing consumer focus on preventive healthcare and the rising demand for dietary supplements and functional foods packed with nutraceutical ingredients.

Science Backs the Benefits of Nutraceuticals

Scientific research has played a key role in validating the health benefits of these ingredients. For example, studies on ashwagandha—a popular herb—have shown it can reduce stress and anxiety. In one 2021 review of seven studies involving 491 adults in India, ashwagandha extracts significantly lowered stress levels compared to placebos. Similar results were seen in U.S. and Indian studies with 250 participants. Ashwagandha has also been linked to better sleep-in mice, thanks to its impact on brain receptors tied to relaxation.

Social Media Drives Consumer Interest

Social media has further fueled interest in nutraceuticals. Platforms like YouTube and Instagram are flooded with personal testimonials and health trends, often promoted by celebrities and influencers. This, combined with better extraction technologies and regulatory support, has made these ingredients more accessible and affordable for manufacturers.

The "Beauty from Within" Trend

One major trend driving the market is the "beauty from within" movement, which ties diet to physical appearance. Nutraceutical ingredients like omega fatty acids, proteins, and vitamins are now sought after for their ability to improve skin elasticity, hair strength, and overall radiance. For instance, the U.S.-based company Lightbody reported that the nutri-beauty supplement market grew by 57% in 2019 and is expected to hit $53.4 billion by 2022.

Rising Demand for Functional Foods

The rise in lifestyle diseases and growing awareness of nutrition are also boosting demand. Products range from ashwagandha and beetroot extracts to snacks and drinks fortified with omega-3s and probiotics. Among nutraceutical types, carotenoids like lutein, astaxanthin, and lycopene are seeing the fastest growth. These antioxidants are prized for their benefits to skin, eye, and heart health, and are even used in animal nutrition to improve livestock productivity.

U.S. Leads with Functional Food Innovation

In the U.S., functional foods are leading the charge. Consumers are increasingly choosing products that offer health benefits, like immunity-boosting snacks or digestion-friendly drinks. This trend is pushing manufacturers to innovate and create unique, health-focused food options.

Europe Embraces Preventive Healthcare

Globally, Europe is also a key player, with growing spending on preventive healthcare and high consumer awareness of probiotics. In countries like Germany, Spain, and Italy, over 40% of the population regularly consumes probiotic foods or supplements.

Key Players in the Market

Major companies in the market include U.S.-based leaders like Cargill, ADM, and International Flavors & Fragrances, as well as global players like BASF (Germany) and Chr. Hansen (Denmark).