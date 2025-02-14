Botanical Ingredients Market Forecast Report 2025 to 2030, with Flavors & Fragrances Inc, DSM-Firmenich, MartinBauer, Givaudan, Dohler, Euroma, Nutrasorb, Ingex Botanicals, Botanic Healthcare & More

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Botanical Ingredients Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The botanical ingredients market is estimated at US$206.538 million in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.14%, attaining US$291.538 million by 2030.



The global market offers a diverse range of botanical ingredients, including essential oils, extracts, and plant essences. In the skincare and personal care sectors, botanical ingredients are known for their ability to enhance nourishment and hydration while providing a rich source of vitamins and antioxidants. The increasing demand for cosmetics and personal care products is a significant factor driving the growth of the botanical ingredients market. Ingredients like essential oils, leaves, and seeds play a crucial role in various cosmetic and skincare products. Additionally, the rising consumer preference for herbal remedies is expected to further boost market growth.

Growing Demand for Cosmetics and Personal Care Products

The global demand for cosmetics and personal care items is a primary driver of the botanical ingredient market. These ingredients are widely used in products such as fragrances, serums, essential oils, and moisturizers. They provide high levels of antioxidants and act as anti-inflammatory agents, offering benefits for various skin conditions like rosacea, photoaging, and skin cancer.

The cosmetics and personal care sector has seen significant growth, particularly in developing economies such as India, Vietnam, and Brazil. According to a report from the Cosmetic, Toiletry, and Perfumery Association, the total cosmetics market in the UK and Europe reached EUR 96 billion in 2023, with a growth rate of 9.1%, up from 7.5% in 2022. Lithuania experienced the highest growth rate at approximately 19.4%, followed by Hungary at 18.3% and Bulgaria at 15%. Germany and France remain dominant players in the European cosmetics market with sales totaling EUR 15.853 billion and EUR 13.749 billion respectively.



Geographical Outlook



The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold a significant share of the global botanical ingredients market due to the rising demand for herbal ingredients across various sectors such as food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. India stands out as a major producer and adopter of herbal products.

The Indian government has implemented policies and initiatives to promote the production and use of herbal ingredients in multiple sectors, particularly in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. Additionally, the increasing demand for cosmetics and personal care products in this region is anticipated to further drive growth in the botanical ingredients market during the forecast period.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $206.54 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $291.54 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

The Botanical Ingredients Market is segmented and analyzed as:

By Type Plant Extract Essential Oils Others

By Ingredient Source Herbs Roots Leaves Seeds Nuts Berries Others

By Application Food and Beverage Pharmaceutical Personal Care and Cosmetics Animal Care Others

By Geography North America USA Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Others Europe Germany France United Kingdom Spain Italy Others Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Others Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Indonesia Thailand Taiwan Others

