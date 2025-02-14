Church’s Texas Chicken® Wants to Pay Your Rent

ATLANTA, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Church’s Texas Chicken®, one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world, recently made its Hollywood debut alongside its legendary hand-battered fried chicken and Honey-Butter Biscuits™ in TriStar Pictures’ critically acclaimed comedy, “One of Them Days.” To celebrate the film's release in theaters and at home on digital, Church’s is stepping up to give guests the chance to win $2,500 to put toward their rent payment through its “Church’s Rent’s on Us” sweepstakes.

Now playing in theaters and on digital, “One of Them Days” follows best friends and roommates Dreux (Keke Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA) as they navigate an unforgettable day after discovering Alyssa’s boyfriend has blown their rent money. In a hilarious race against the clock to avoid eviction, the duo finds themselves in a series of wild misadventures—one of which takes them straight to a Church’s drive-thru.

In a standout scene, a Church’s restaurant and its iconic Honey-Butter Biscuits™ are front and center when Dreux and Alyssa stroll through the drive-thru to redeem a free apple pie voucher they received. However, when faced with the restaurant’s irresistible Honey-Butter Biscuits™, their priorities quickly shift in a comedic twist that captures the magic of life’s unexpected moments.

“At Church’s, we’re all about giving back to our guests, and what better way to do that than by helping pay their rent?” said Joe Guith, CEO of Church’s Texas Chicken. “We’re thrilled to be part of this film and excited to extend the fun beyond the theater with a sweepstakes that gives back in a meaningful way.”

Starting February 14, 2025, Church’s Real Rewards™ members can enter the sweepstakes* for the chance to be one of five winners to receive $2,500 to put toward their rent payment by clicking www.churchs.com/rents-on-us to complete the entry form. If they're not already a Church’s Real Rewards member, guests can sign up by visiting https://order.churchs.com/sign-up and then they need to complete the sweepstakes entry form. All guests who sign up for Church’s Real Rewards receive a free chicken reward, which they can redeem for a 2PC Leg & Thigh or 3PC Tenders with their first purchase as a member. Please find images HERE .

“One of Them Days” is directed by Lawrence Lamont, written by Syreeta Singleton, produced by Issa Rae, Deniese Davis, Sara Rastogi, James Lopez and Poppy Hanks. Executive Producers are Keke Palmer, Sharon Palmer, Charles D. King and Jeff Valeri. The film also stars Maude Apatow, Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James and Katt Williams.

For more information, visit www.churchs.com and texaschicken.com . You can also follow Church’s Texas Chicken® on Facebook , Instagram , X and TikTok . For more details on open positions, please visit Church's Texas Chicken® Careers, Jobs & Applications and franchising opportunities are available at https://franchise.churchstexaschicken.com or https://franchise.texaschicken.com .

*No purchase necessary. Open to Real Rewards members in the U.S. who are 18 or older. Ends: 4/24/25. For Official Rules, visit Sweepstakes Terms & Conditions | Church's Texas Chicken® .

About Church’s Texas Chicken® / Texas Chicken™

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church Sr., Church’s Texas Chicken®, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken™ outside of the U.S., is one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, tenders, sandwiches, freshly baked Honey-Butter Biscuits™, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church’s Texas Chicken® and Texas Chicken™ have more than 1,500 locations in 22 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1.4 billion. Owned by High Bluff Capital Partners and FS Investments since 2021, Church’s® celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2022.

For more information, visit www.churchs.com and texaschicken.com . You can also follow Church’s Texas Chicken® on Facebook , Instagram , X and TikTok . More details on franchising opportunities are available at https://franchise.churchstexaschicken.com or https://franchise.texaschicken.com .

Contact:

Kelly Kaufman

K Squared Group

kelly@ksquaredgroup.com