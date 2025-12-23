Church’s Texas Chicken® Steps in the Ring with World Champion Boxer Amanda Serrano

ATLANTA, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Church’s Texas Chicken ®, one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world, is teaming up with history-making featherweight world champion boxer, Amanda Serrano, for its newest marketing campaign. This collaboration marks the launch of an integrated campaign that highlights Amanda’s love of Church’s legendary chicken and will feature her in a TV commercial, a series of cross-market appearances, and media activations leading up to and following her highly anticipated January 3 fight. In addition, guests can enjoy special deals in both Puerto Rico and the mainland U.S.

The fight will be a homecoming for Serrano in San Juan, Puerto Rico, which is also a prominent market for Church’s. It is anticipated to be one of the most-watched women’s boxing events of the year.

“Amanda embodies the strength and hustle our guests admire, especially in Puerto Rico, where boxing is part of the culture,” said Roland Gonzalez, CEO at Church’s Texas Chicken. “Puerto Rico is a key market for us, and partnering with a hometown hero like Amanda lets us celebrate the island, its fans, and our guests. We’re proud to be in her corner as she heads into her next big fight.”

Leading up to the fight, Serrano will be featured in a Church’s TV commercial that will air in Puerto Rico, and adaptations will be featured across cinema, digital, out-of-home, social media, and print. In honor of her upcoming fight, the brand is offering its 30-item Value Menu at $1.89, available exclusively in Puerto Rico. Guests in the domestic U.S. can celebrate along with her fight and receive $5 off an order of $25+ by using offer code SERRANO from 1/2/26-1/3/26 on the website or mobile app. Order must be at least $25 before sales tax and fees.*

“Living in Puerto Rico taught me the value of hard work and staying grounded,” said Amanda Serrano. “That’s why teaming up with Church’s Texas Chicken feels so authentic and I’m a huge fan of their fried chicken. They’ve stayed true to their roots, always offering great chicken at a value, and consistently showing pride and support in the local culture and communities that they serve.”

Bringing the collaboration into the global spotlight, Church’s Texas Chicken branding will appear on Serrano’s official fight shorts during her January 3 fight, and she will be featured on Church’s main social channels in the U.S. Amanda will also make appearances at upcoming Church’s events and new restaurant grand opening celebrations.

To view additional assets, including the commercial that will air in Puerto Rico, please click HERE .

For more information, visit www.churchs.com and texaschicken.com . You can also follow Church’s Texas Chicken® on Facebook , Instagram , X and TikTok . For more details on open positions, please visit Church's Texas Chicken® Careers, Jobs & Applications and franchising opportunities are available at https://franchise.churchstexaschicken.com or https://franchise.texaschicken.com .

*$5 off $25+: Offer valid only at participating U.S. Church’s® locations with offer code SERRANO from 1/2/26-1/3/26. Order must be at least $25 before sales tax and fees. Limit one offer per customer per transaction. Offer excludes items in the Specials category on the online menu. Not valid with any other offer. Subject to cancellation at any time. Pricing may vary. Customer is responsible for applicable sales tax. Offer valid in the Church’s Texas Chicken® mobile app or on churchs.com. Not valid on catering or third-party delivery platforms. No cash value.

About Church’s Texas Chicken® / Texas Chicken™

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church Sr., Church’s Texas Chicken®, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken™ outside of the U.S., is one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, tenders, sandwiches, freshly baked Honey-Butter Biscuits™, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church’s Texas Chicken® and Texas Chicken™ have more than 1,400 locations in 22 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1.5 billion. Owned by High Bluff Capital Partners and FS Investments since 2021, Church’s® celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2022.

