Church’s Texas Chicken® Launches 24 Days of Real Rewards™ Holiday Celebration

ATLANTA, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Church’s Texas Chicken ®, one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world, is kicking off the holiday season with its 24 Days of Real Rewards™, a month-long celebration featuring freebies with purchase and great deals on fan-favorite menu items. From Dec. 1 to 24, Real Rewards™ loyalty members will receive daily offers, including free biscuits, family meal savings, BOGO wings, and much more.

“We know the holidays can be busy and expensive,” said Navin Sharma, CMO of Church’s Texas Chicken. “Our 24 Days of Real Rewards is our way of giving guests something to look forward to every day during the holiday season with real value. From free items to everyday deals to special family meal offers, we’re helping make the holidays a little more joyful and a lot more delicious.”

Each morning during the holiday season, a new daily offer will be automatically deposited into Real Rewards members’ accounts. Members can access their deals in the Real Rewards app or at churchs.com by navigating to Rewards > Bonus Offers. Most offers will be valid for three days, giving guests flexibility on when to enjoy their special deals. Guests can redeem up to one offer per transaction.

For those who like to plan ahead, Church’s 24 Days of Real Rewards Calendar includes:

WEEK 1

Dec 1: Free Regular Classic Side with any purchase

Dec 2: $5 off 15PC Tenders (Tenders only)

Dec 3: 20% off $15+ purchase

Dec 4: Free 3 Honey-Butter Biscuits™ with $10+ purchase

Dec 5: $5 off $25+ purchase

Dec 6: 20% off any regularly-priced Family Meal

Dec 7: 8PC Legs & Thighs for $8



WEEK 2

Dec 8: Free 2PC Leg & Thigh with $5+ purchase

Dec 9: BOGO 6PC Bone-In Wings (Wings only)

Dec 10: $2 off $10+ purchase

Dec 11: Buy 6 Honey-Butter Biscuits™, Get 6 Free

Dec 12: BOGO 3PC Leg & Thigh (Chicken only)

Dec 13: Free Regular Classic Side with any purchase

Dec 14: $5 off 15PC Tenders (Tenders only)



WEEK 3

Dec 15: 20% off $15+ purchase

Dec 16: Free 3 Honey-Butter Biscuits™ with $10+ purchase

Dec 17: $5 off $25+ purchase

Dec 18: 20% Off any regularly-priced Family Meal

Dec 19: 8PC Legs & Thighs for $8

Dec 20: Free 2PC Leg & Thigh with $5+ purchase

Dec 21: BOGO 6PC Bone-In Wings (Wings only)



FINAL DAYS*

Dec 22: $24.99 Texas Grande Meal

Dec 23: $24.99 Texas Grande Meal

Dec 24: $24.99 Texas Grande Meal



The promotional campaign will run across Church’s website, organic social media, push notifications, SMS, and email, helping to ensure guests never miss an offer. And for those who are not Real Rewards members, they can simply join the loyalty program at any time during the activation and begin receiving deals starting the next day. Offers available exclusively via the Church’s app, churchs.com, or in-restaurant by signing into a Real Rewards account. All offers are subject to promotional terms and conditions, which can be found HERE and an image can be found HERE .

*$24.99 Texas Grande Meal offers are each valid for one day. There is a limit three (3) discounted $24.99 Grande Meals each day of the promotional period and must be redeemed in the same transaction. Additional terms apply. See promotional terms HERE for more details.

