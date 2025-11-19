Church’s Texas Chicken® Thanks TSA Workers with Special Holiday Appreciation Offer

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As airports prepare for one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, Church’s Texas Chicken ®, one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world, is showing its gratitude to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers who help to keep travelers safe. These professionals work tirelessly to ensure that millions of passengers can reach their destinations, often spending the holidays away from their own families to serve others. In recognition of their hard work and dedication, Church’s is offering a TSA Appreciation Offer to thank them for the important role they play.

Thanksgiving week, from November 24–28, TSA employees can show a valid TSA work badge at any participating U.S. restaurant and receive a free Church’s Texas 2-PC Feast, which includes two pieces of chicken (leg and thigh), a Honey-Butter Biscuit™ and a jalapeño pepper. The TSA Appreciation Offer is available for dine-in only and is valid one time per TSA employee during the promotional period. No purchase is necessary.

“With millions of people traveling throughout the holidays, TSA workers have a tough job that often goes without thanks,” said Navin Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer for Church’s Texas Chicken. “They show up early, work long hours, and help ensure that everyone gets where they’re going safely. The TSA Appreciation Offer is our small way of saying thank you for all they do during one of the most hectic times of the year.”

Church’s recently surprised more than 300 TSA workers on World Kindness Day at the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, the busiest airport in the world., and the home to Church’s Texas Chicken’s headquarters. Attendees were treated to delicious Church’s chicken along with fun games and a special visit from Church’s mascot, Churchie. Those who were working or unable to attend the event received a voucher for a free Texas 2PC Feast so they could also enjoy the celebration.

