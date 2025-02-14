Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings

COLDWATER, Mich., Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced fourth quarter net income of $2,650,000, or $0.57 per share, compared to net income of $2,437,000, or $0.54 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. Southern earned $10,402,000 or $2.28 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared with $10,905,000 or $2.40 per share, for the same period one year ago.

John R. Waldron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., stated, “2024 was another solid year with total assets reaching approximately $1.5 billion. During the year ended December 31, 2024, total loans and deposits grew to $1.116 billion and $1.252 billion, respectively. While our earnings continue to be impacted by the current interest rate environment, we remain encouraged by the strength of our core deposits and our ability to maintain asset quality.”

The allowance for credit losses totaled $12,782,000, or 1.14% of loans on December 31, 2024, compared to $11,697,000, or 1.13% on December 31, 2023. Net loan charge-offs totaled $27,000 for 2024, compared to $15,000 for 2023. Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.08% on December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

The annualized return on average assets for the years ended December 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, was 0.71% and 0.80%, respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 10.07% for 2024 compared to 11.94% for 2023. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the years ending December 31, 2024, and 2023 was 2.98% and 3.16%, respectively.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 18 offices within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Jackson, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as “expected,” “begin,” and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management’s determination of the provision and allowance for credit losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned, mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities, involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extend, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

 
SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
 
(In thousands, except share data)       
 December 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 
ASSETS      
Cash and cash equivalents$73,737 $71,620 
Federal funds sold 259  1,468 
Securities available for sale, at fair value 159,320  169,740 
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 60,454  61,600 
Loans held-for-sale 995  169 
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $12,782 – 2024, $11,697 - 2023 1,103,652  1,024,720 
Premises and equipment, net 25,600  23,114 
Net cash surrender value of life insurance 23,139  22,472 
Goodwill 13,422  13,422 
Other intangible assets, net 111  147 
Other assets 35,866  26,323 
TOTAL ASSETS$1,496,555 $1,414,795 
       
LIABILITIES      
Deposits:      
Non-interest bearing$223,583 $226,178 
Interest bearing 1,028,212  931,793 
Total deposits 1,251,795  1,157,971 
       
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings 1,560  1,738 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 18,355  15,703 
Other borrowings 82,900  106,900 
Subordinated debentures 34,722  34,653 
Total liabilities 1,389,332  1,316,965 
       
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding -  - 
Common stock, $2.50 par value:      
Authorized - 10,000,000 shares      
Issued and outstanding – 4,577,107 shares in 2024,
4,533,637 shares in 2023		 11,438  11,330 
Additional paid-in capital 13,438  13,126 
Retained earnings 97,462  89,808 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,115) (16,434)
Total shareholders’ equity 107,223  97,830 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY$1,496,555 $1,414,795 


 
SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
 
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,		 
 2024 2023 2024 2023 
Interest income:            
Loans, including fees$16,628 $15,308 $64,376 $54,887 
Federal funds sold and balances with banks 999  766  4,629  3,125 
Securities:            
Taxable 1,376  1,635  5,889  6,291 
Tax-exempt 318  304  1,222  1,265 
Total interest income 19,321  18,013  76,116  65,568 
             
Interest expense:            
Deposits 7,358  6,077  29,013  20,593 
Other 1,315  1,606  6,016  4,995 
Total interest expense 8,673  7,683  35,029  25,588 
Net interest income 10,648  10,330  41,087  39,980 
Provision for credit losses 353  -  1,014  950 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 10,295  10,330  40,073  39,030 
             
Non-interest income:            
Service charges on deposit accounts 422  422  1,692  1,670 
Trust fees 704  632  2,744  2,419 
Net gains on loan sales 253  119  672  305 
Earnings on life insurance assets 170  161  667  617 
ATM and debit card fee income 462  447  1,818  1,786 
Other 289  296  898  941 
Total non-interest income 2,300  2,077  8,491  7,738 
             
Non-interest expense:            
Salaries and employee benefits 6,233  5,836  22,388  20,586 
Occupancy, net 540  416  2,054  1,813 
Equipment 425  385  1,658  1,449 
Professional and outside services 581  770  2,156  2,243 
Software maintenance 635  608  2,452  2,247 
ATM expenses 212  201  841  803 
Printing, postage, and supplies 97  118  510  437 
Telecommunication expenses 73  109  313  376 
Other 1,096  940  4,053  3,466 
Total non-interest expense 9,892  9,383  36,425  33,420 
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 2,703  3,024  12,139  13,348 
Federal income tax provision 53  587  1,737  2,443 
NET INCOME$2,650 $2,437 $10,402 $10,905 
             
Basic Earnings Per Common Share$0.57 $0.54 $2.28 $2.40 
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 0.57  0.54  2.28  2.40 
Dividends Declared Per Common Share 0.15  0.14  0.60  0.56 
 

            








        

            

                

                    
