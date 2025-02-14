ALAR INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Alarum Technologies Ltd. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Alarum Technologies Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the Alarum Technologies class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALAR) securities between March 14, 2024 and August 26, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Captioned Velvart v. Alarum Technologies Ltd., No. 25-cv-01263 (D.N.J.), the Alarum Technologies class action lawsuit charges Alarum Technologies and certain of Alarum Technologies’ top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Alarum Technologies provides internet access and web data collection solutions.

The Alarum Technologies class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Alarum Technologies was less effective in retaining and/or expanding customer engagements than it had represented to investors; (ii) the foregoing would impair Alarum Technologies’ ability to generate consistent revenue growth; and (iii) accordingly, Alarum Technologies’ business and/or financial prospects were overstated.

The Alarum Technologies class action lawsuit further alleges that, on August 26, 2024, Alarum Technologies revealed that it was expecting third quarter 2024 revenue of $7 million, far short of the $9.2 million revenue figure projected by analysts. Later that day, Alarum Technologies’ CEO, defendant Shachar Daniel attributed the disappointing revenue guidance to the reduced customer spending Alarum began experiencing in June 2024, the complaint alleges. On this news, the price of Alarum Technologies’ American Depositary Receipts fell by more than 31%, according to the Alarum Technologies class action lawsuit.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Alarum Technologies securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Alarum Technologies class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Alarum Technologies class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Alarum Technologies class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Alarum Technologies class action lawsuit.

