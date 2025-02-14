Fiverr to Unveil a Transformative New Era of Work in Live Broadcast from New York City on February 18, 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world of talent is evolving and Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR), the global company changing the way the world works together, will be broadcasting live to the public from New York City to unveil a transformative new era of work.

The livestream will feature an exclusive keynote from Fiverr’s founder and CEO, Micha Kaufman, followed by an insightful conversation on what’s ahead.

Livestream Details

When: Tuesday, February 18th, 2025 at 11 a.m. ET

Where to watch: https://fvrr.co/4gHqssL

About Fiverr

Fiverr’s mission is to change how the world creates and works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, nearly 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr Business Solutions, large companies can find the right talent and tools tailored to their needs to help them thrive and grow. On Fiverr, you can find over 700 types of skills, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture.

