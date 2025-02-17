Lleida.net increased its number of clients by 36.15% during 2024

Madrid, 17 February. Spanish listed company Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) increased its number of clients by 36.15% during 2024.

At the end of last year, the total number of invoiced accounts of the company was 4,222, up from 3,101 in 2023. An invoiced account can include multiple users according to Lleida.net's model.

During the period, the company worked with clients from 61 countries, seven more than the 54 markets in which it worked during 2023.

In 2024, customers from outside Spain accounted for 54.62% of all the company's transactions, a year-on-year increase of 7.38%.

"Lleida.net has shown in 2024 that it is a company increasingly driven by growing international business," said Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of the company.

"As we explained last week during our last call to investors, it makes sense for us to continue increasing our commercial efforts in the euro zone and Latin America," he added.

During the period, the company issued 19,260 invoices, with an average turnover of 989.56 euros. In 2023, it issued 17,691, with an average ticket of 932.15 euros.

At the end of the year, Lleida.net had 356 accounts invoiced over 5,000 euros each, 431 clients with accounts invoiced between 500 and 5,000 euros a year, and 3,435 accounts invoiced with tickets of less than 500 euros.

On 4 February, the company announced an annual turnover of 19.05 million euros, 2.56 million euros more than in 2023.

The company reported that Lleida.net recorded an EBITDA of 3.26 million euros in 2024, which contrasts with the 84,000 euros of the previous year. This represents a year-on-year increase of 3,792%.

It recorded a net profit of 840,000 euros, recovering from losses of 2.72 million in 2023.

Founded 30 years ago, in 1995, Lleida.net is the European leader in the registered electronic notification, contracting and signature industry.

Its shares are listed on BME Growth in Madrid, Euronext Growth in Paris, OTC Markets in New York, as well as in Frankfurt and Stuttgart.

The organisation holds over 300 patents in more than 60 countries on five continents and controls one of the largest intellectual property portfolios in the world in its field of specialisation.







