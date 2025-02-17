Changes in the Supervisory Boards of AS Ekspress Grupp’s subsidiaries

There will be changes in the Supervisory Boards of significant subsidiaries of AS Ekspress Grupp on the 17 February, 2025.

Lili Kirikal, a member of the Management Board of Ekspress Grupp, will become a new member of AS Delfi Meedia Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board of Delfi Meedia will continue in a composition of four members: Hans Luik (the Chairman), Mari-Liis Rüütsalu, Karl Anton and Lili Kirikal.

Lili Kirikal will also become a new member of the Supervisory Board of the Latvian subsidiary A/S Delfi and the Lithuanian subsidiary UAB Delfi. The Supervisory Board of A/S Delfi will operate in the following composition: Mari-Liis Rüütsalu (the Chairman), Karl Anton and Lili Kirikal. The Supervisory Board of UAB Delfi will operate in a composition of four members: Mari-Liis Rüütsalu (the Chairman), Hans Luik, Karl Anton and Lili Kirikal.

Mari-Liis Rüütsalu

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 512 2591

mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production as well as publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket offices and provides an outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and it employs almost 1100 people.