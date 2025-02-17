Press Release

Nokia upgrades Orange Jordan’s broadband network gateway to enhance connectivity across the Kingdom #MWC25

State-of-the-art Nokia 7750 SR BNG deployed to elevate broadband services and user experience in Jordan.

Strategic upgrade to 76 sites across the Kingdom reduces operational costs and boosts network efficiency.

Partnership underscores Nokia’s commitment to trusted performance and sustainable digital transformation.





17 February 2025

Amman, Jordan – Nokia and Orange Jordan have announced the successful upgrade of Orange Jordan’s Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) with Nokia’s cutting-edge 7750 Service Router (SR) platforms. This strategic initiative marks a significant milestone in enhancing broadband services across Jordan, delivering superior connectivity and operational efficiency for both the operator and its customers.

The deployment spans 76 sites across Jordan’s north, central, and southern regions, positioning Orange Jordan to meet growing subscriber demands with enriched digital experiences, including high-speed internet, IPTV, and personalized broadband services. The upgrade also supports Orange Jordan’s sustainability goals by optimizing energy consumption and reducing operational expenses.

This collaboration highlights Nokia’s value proposition of trusted performance across every network domain. By leveraging resilient, high-performance networks built on Nokia’s strong foundation of security, sustainability, and ethical standards, Orange Jordan can deliver exceptional services to its subscribers.

Waleed Al Doulat, Chief ITN & Wholesale Officer at Orange Jordan, said: “This upgrade is a testament to our commitment to delivering the best broadband services to our customers. Nokia’s 7750 SR BNG allows us to enhance network efficiency and enrich our customers’ digital lives, while aligning with our sustainability and growth goals.”

Bassel Megallaa, Head of IP Networks for Middle East & Africa at Nokia, said: “Our collaboration with Orange Jordan demonstrates Nokia's dedication to providing trusted performance that empowers digital transformation. By providing scalable, resilient, and secure solutions, we enable Orange Jordan to deliver world-class broadband experiences while optimizing network efficiency. Together, we are driving connectivity and creating new opportunities for innovation across Jordan.”

