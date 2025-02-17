Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 10 February 2025 – 14 February 2025

On 6 February 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 52.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 10/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 7:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 460,000 15.54 7,150,700 10 February 2025 230,000 15.57 3,581,100 11 February 2025 210,000 15.61 3,278,100 12 February 2025 200,000 15.61 3,122,000 13 February 2025 200,000 15.63 3,126,000 14 February 2025 200,000 15.58 3,116,000 Total, week number 7 1,040,000 15.60 16,223,200 Accumulated under the program 1,500,000 15.58 23,373,900

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 44,234,925 own shares corresponding to 2.87 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

