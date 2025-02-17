Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 10 February 2025 – 14 February 2025
On 6 February 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 52.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 10/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 7:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|460,000
|15.54
|7,150,700
|10 February 2025
|230,000
|15.57
|3,581,100
|11 February 2025
|210,000
|15.61
|3,278,100
|12 February 2025
|200,000
|15.61
|3,122,000
|13 February 2025
|200,000
|15.63
|3,126,000
|14 February 2025
|200,000
|15.58
|3,116,000
|Total, week number 7
|1,040,000
|15.60
|16,223,200
|Accumulated under the program
|1,500,000
|15.58
|23,373,900
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 44,234,925 own shares corresponding to 2.87 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
