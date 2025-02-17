Company announcement no. 7 2025 Danske Bank

17 February 2025

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 7

On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 7:

Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK Accumulated, last announcement - - - 10/02/2025 5,000 232.3009 1,161,505 11/02/2025 5,000 232.4115 1,162,058 12/02/2025 5,000 233.1137 1,165,569 13/02/2025 5,000 229.9277 1,149,639 14/02/2025 5,000 231.1261 1,155,631 Total accumulated over week 7 25,000 231.7760 5,794,400 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 25,000 231.7760 5,794,400

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.003% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Attachment