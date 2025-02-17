Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 7

Company announcement no. 7 2025Danske Bank
17 February 2025
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 7

On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 7:

 Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement---
10/02/20255,000232.30091,161,505
11/02/20255,000232.41151,162,058
12/02/20255,000233.11371,165,569
13/02/20255,000229.92771,149,639
14/02/20255,000231.12611,155,631
Total accumulated over week 725,000231.77605,794,400
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme25,000231.77605,794,400

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.003% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

