|Company announcement no. 7 2025
|Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
17 February 2025
Page 1 of 1
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 7
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 7:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|-
|-
|-
|10/02/2025
|5,000
|232.3009
|1,161,505
|11/02/2025
|5,000
|232.4115
|1,162,058
|12/02/2025
|5,000
|233.1137
|1,165,569
|13/02/2025
|5,000
|229.9277
|1,149,639
|14/02/2025
|5,000
|231.1261
|1,155,631
|Total accumulated over week 7
|25,000
|231.7760
|5,794,400
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|25,000
|231.7760
|5,794,400
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.003% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
Attachment