Baltic Horizon Fund publishes its NAV for January 2025

The net asset value (NAV) per unit of the Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) slightly increased to EUR 0.6834 at the end of January 2025 (0.6833 as of 31 December 2024). The month-end total net asset value of the Fund was EUR 98.1 million (EUR 98.1 million as of 31 December 2024). The EPRA NRV as of 31 January 2025 stood at EUR 0.7266 per unit.

In January 2025, the consolidated net rental income of the Fund increased to EUR 1.0 million (EUR 0.9 million in December 2024).

At the end of January 2025, the Fund’s consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 8.8 million (31 December 2024: EUR 10.1 million). Cash decreased mostly due to investments in tenant fit-outs of approx. EUR 0.9 million.

As of 31 January 2025, the total consolidated assets of the Fund were EUR 255.4 million (31 December 2024: EUR 256.0 million).

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

