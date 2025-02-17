Ramsey Press Begins Presale of “Build a Business You Love” by Ramsey Solutions CEO and Bestselling Author Dave Ramsey

Nashville, Tennessee, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Build a Business You Love” by Ramsey Solutions CEO and bestselling author Dave Ramsey is now available for preorder. Published by Ramsey Press, the book (ISBN: 979-8887820422) will release on April 15, 2025, and retails for $29.99.

In “Build a Business You Love,” Ramsey shares his 30-plus years of experience building a business from a one-man operation to a $250 million-a-year business with more than 1,000 employees and a nationally known brand. The book draws on Ramsey’s hard-earned lessons, equipping readers at every stage of business to grow themselves, lead their teams and scale their businesses.

“There are a lot of theories out there about how to run a business,” said Ramsey. “But you don’t need more theories. You need to hear from someone who’s lived it and made it work — someone who’s messed up a lot and gotten back up after being knocked down. This book will guide entrepreneurs and small business owners through the real steps they need to grow their business, no matter what stage they’re in.”

In “Build a Business You Love,” Ramsey breaks down five key Stages of Business, from being stuck in the daily grind to ready to make your mark in the business world:

1. Treadmill Operator: Everything in the business relies on you.

2. Pathfinder: You have a team, but it's hard to get them on the same page.

3. Trailblazer: Your business is ready to scale, so it's time to find some leaders.

4. Peak Performer: Your business is thriving, but don't become complacent.

5. Legacy Builder: You're creating a lasting impact and building a business that lasts for generations.

With a unique blend of personal insights and actionable advice, “Build a Business You Love” is Dave’s playbook for how to inspire your team, grow your business and lead with integrity.

“Building a Business You Love” is now available for presale here.