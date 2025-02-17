Announcement





A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program





On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Friday 7 February to Friday 14 February, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 0 0 7 February 2025 950 11,130.2526 10,573,740 10 February 2025 950 11,288.5579 10,724,130 11 February 2025 950 11,776.3474 11,187,530 12 February 2025 950 11,999.5895 11,399,610 13 February 2025 950 11,567.6316 10,989,250 14 February 2025 734 11,735.6948 8,614,000 Total 7-14 February 2025 5,484 63,488,260 Accumulated under the program 5,484 63,488,260 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 0 7 February 2025 4,760 11,363.2069 54,088,865 10 February 2025 4,760 11,543.8634 54,948,790 11 February 2025 4,760 12,041.9685 57,319,770 12 February 2025 4,760 12,283.8613 58,471,180 13 February 2025 4,760 11,766.7311 56,009,640 14 February 2025 3,274 12,014.8366 39,336,575 Total 7-14 February 2025 27,074 320,174,820 Bought from the Foundation* 3,543 11,825.8878 41,899,120 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 30,617 362,073,940

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 5,484 A shares and 150,250 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.98% of the share capital.

Copenhagen, February 17, 2025

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521





