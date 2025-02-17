Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Friday 7 February to Friday 14 February, 2025:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|0
|0
|7 February 2025
|950
|11,130.2526
|10,573,740
|10 February 2025
|950
|11,288.5579
|10,724,130
|11 February 2025
|950
|11,776.3474
|11,187,530
|12 February 2025
|950
|11,999.5895
|11,399,610
|13 February 2025
|950
|11,567.6316
|10,989,250
|14 February 2025
|734
|11,735.6948
|8,614,000
|Total 7-14 February 2025
|5,484
|63,488,260
|Accumulated under the program
|5,484
|63,488,260
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|0
|7 February 2025
|4,760
|11,363.2069
|54,088,865
|10 February 2025
|4,760
|11,543.8634
|54,948,790
|11 February 2025
|4,760
|12,041.9685
|57,319,770
|12 February 2025
|4,760
|12,283.8613
|58,471,180
|13 February 2025
|4,760
|11,766.7311
|56,009,640
|14 February 2025
|3,274
|12,014.8366
|39,336,575
|Total 7-14 February 2025
|27,074
|320,174,820
|Bought from the Foundation*
|3,543
|11,825.8878
|41,899,120
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|30,617
|362,073,940
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 5,484 A shares and 150,250 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.98% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, February 17, 2025
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
