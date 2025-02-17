Veterinary Digital Pathology Market to Reach USD 1140 Million by 2032, Growing at a 15.98% CAGR – SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veterinary Digital Pathology Market Size & Growth Analysis:

“According to Research by SNS Insider, The Veterinary Digital Pathology Market size was valued at USD 300 Million in 2023 and Expected to reach USD 1140 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.98% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

The Veterinary Digital Pathology Market is experiencing rapid growth due to advancements in technology that have revolutionized the way veterinary pathologists diagnose and treat diseases in animals. Digital pathology allows for the digitization of glass slides, enabling pathologists to view high-resolution images on a computer screen and share them remotely with colleagues for consultation. This technology not only streamlines the diagnostic process but also improves accuracy and efficiency in analyzing tissue samples. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms has further enhanced the capabilities of digital pathology by providing automated image analysis tools for faster and more precise diagnosis. As a result, veterinary practices worldwide are adopting digital pathology systems to improve patient care and outcomes, making it an integral part of modern veterinary medicine.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. - IDEXX VetPath, IDEXX Digital Imaging

VCA Inc. - VCA Animal Hospitals Digital Pathology Services

Zoetis Inc. - Zoetis Digital Pathology Solutions

Heska Corporation - Heska Vet Pathology Solutions

Philips Healthcare - Philips Digital Pathology Solutions

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Danaher Corporation) - Aperio Digital Pathology Systems, Leica Pathology Imaging Solutions

Agfa-Gevaert Group - Agfa Digital Pathology Solutions

Sakura Finetek USA Inc. - Sakura Digital Pathology Solutions

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. - NanoZoomer Digital Slide Scanners, Hamamatsu Digital Pathology Systems

Indica Labs Inc. - HALO Digital Pathology Platform, HALO AI-powered Image

Veterinary Digital Pathology Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 300 Million Market Size by 2032 US$ 1140 Million CAGR CAGR of 15.98% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers The increasing adoption of AI-powered diagnostics and the rising prevalence of animal diseases are driving the Veterinary Digital Pathology Market’s rapid growth.

Segmentation Insights

Product Type, Whole Slide Imaging Systems led the veterinary digital pathology market in 2023, commanding 55% of the market share.

High-resolution digital images of slides are captured by whole slide imaging systems, which are essential for precise diagnosis and in-depth analysis. Numerous animal species are treated using these systems in veterinary clinics. Nonetheless, the fastest increase is anticipated in the Image Analysis Software area. This is because of its important role in automating diagnostic procedures and enhancing image interpretation. By offering sophisticated tools for pattern identification and analysis, the software improves productivity and accuracy, particularly when diagnosing illnesses in exotic and companion animals. Because of this, the program is essential to the development of veterinary digital pathology.

Animal Type, Companion animals held a dominant position in the veterinary digital pathology market, contributing to 60% of the overall market share in 2023.

The companion animal segment is still growing due to the increasing number of pets and the growing demand for advanced diagnostic solutions in veterinary care. As pet ownership increases globally, the need for accurate and efficient diagnostic technologies becomes more critical, fueling market growth.

The exotic animal segment is the fastest-growing category. As veterinary practices evolve, more attention is given to specialized diagnostics for exotic animals, which require tailored approaches due to their unique biology and care needs. This shift towards personalized veterinary services is driving the rapid adoption of digital pathology in this segment.

Application, in 2023, the diagnosis segment accounted for an impressive 70% of the total market revenue.

Early disease diagnosis and better animal health outcomes depend on rapid and accurate diagnostic solutions. The need for cutting-edge diagnostic technologies will only increase as veterinary offices place a greater emphasis on preventive treatment. Veterinary research institutions' attempts to create novel solutions for new animal health issues are expected to propel the fastest growth in research applications. In addition to improving diagnostic precision, these developments will aid in the creation of novel cures and treatments for a range of ailments affecting animals.

End Users, Veterinary Hospitals, and Clinics captured 50% of the market share in 2023

Because of their strong infrastructure and diagnostic capabilities, veterinary hospitals and clinics are the main consumers of veterinary digital pathology technologies. These organizations are essential to the quick and accurate diagnosis of a variety of animal illnesses. Nonetheless, the market is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate for Veterinary Research Institutes. Their emphasis on developing innovative treatment approaches, improving diagnostic precision, and furthering animal health research is what is fueling this expansion. Research organizations' need for digital pathology solutions will be a major factor in the market's growth as they continue to push the limits of veterinary science.

Veterinary Digital Pathology Market Segments

By Product Type

Whole Slide Imaging Systems

Image Analysis Software

Storage and Communication Systems

By Animal Type

Companion Animals

Livestock Animals

Exotic Animals

By Application

Diagnosis

Research

By End User

Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

Veterinary Reference Laboratories

Veterinary Research Institutes

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America led the veterinary digital pathology market, accounting for a significant portion of the global market share.

The region's advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of digital technologies, and a high concentration of veterinary hospitals and clinics have positioned North America as the dominant force in the market. The increasing prevalence of diseases in companion animals, along with advancements in diagnostic tools, continues to propel the market forward.

On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing region for veterinary digital pathology region. This region benefits from a rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing pet ownership, and growing demand for specialized diagnostics for both companion and exotic animals. Countries like China and India are witnessing substantial investments in veterinary healthcare, which is expected to fuel the adoption of digital pathology technologies. Additionally, the rising awareness of animal welfare and advancements in veterinary research further contribute to the growth of this market in the region.





