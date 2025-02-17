Heritage Grocers Group Appoints Matthew Holt as Chief Financial Officer

ONTARIO, California, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Grocers Group (“Heritage” or “HGG”), the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the country, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Holt to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Heritage Grocers Group.

Reporting directly to Suzy Monford, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer for Heritage Grocers Group, Holt will oversee the financial and accounting initiatives for all Heritage banner companies which include Cardenas Markets, Tony’s Fresh Market and El Rancho Supermercado.

Holt succeeds Darren Karst who assumed the role of CFO in April 2023 and retired on Feb. 14, 2025.

“I’d like to thank Darren for being an integral part of building HGG and supporting its growth over the past two years. He leaves the team and the Company with a solid foundation for continued growth,” Monford said. “Matt brings extensive financial experience and leadership, a deep understanding of, and passion for our business and a proven track record of leading key financial functions across our portfolios to his new role. With Matt at the helm of Heritage’s Finance Team, I am confident that we remain poised for continued success.”

Holt recently held the position of Chief Accounting Officer for Heritage Grocers Group. In this position he was responsible for all accounting functions, ensuring the accuracy of financial reporting and accounting, in addition to compliance with financial regulatory requirements, including those governed by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Before joining the Cardenas Markets banner in 2019, Holt served as a finance executive with over 20 years of progressive experience at Kroger Corporate and Division Offices, including numerous roles in finance, operations, and Chief Financial Officer and Controller for two supermarket divisions.

Holt graduated from Portland State University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and is also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

About Heritage Grocers Group:

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the country that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, Heritage Grocers Group operates in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.

