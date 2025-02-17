Managed Network Services Market Size to Surpass USD 122.77 Billion by 2032| SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Managed Network Services Market Size Analysis:

“The Managed Network Services Market size was USD 66.22 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 122.77 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

The market growth will be led by increasing demands for secure, scalable, and cost-effective solutions for networking. Business dependency on cloud-based services, software-defined networking (SD-WAN), and cybersecurity compels it towards increasing its usage of managed network services.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

IBM (IBM Managed Network Services, IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation)

Cisco (Cisco SD-WAN, Cisco Meraki Managed Network)

Ericsson (Ericsson Managed Network Services, Ericsson Dynamic Orchestration)

Verizon (Verizon Managed SD-WAN, Verizon Secure Cloud Interconnect)

Huawei (Huawei Cloud Managed Network, Huawei SD-WAN)

AT&T (AT&T Managed Security Services, AT&T Business Wi-Fi)

BT Group (BT Managed WAN, BT Cloud Security)

Telefonica (Telefonica Global Solutions, Telefonica SD-WAN)

T-Systems (T-Systems Managed Network Services, T-Systems Cloud Connectivity)

NTT (NTT Managed Network Services, NTT SD-WAN)

Orange (Orange Flexible SD-WAN, Orange Business Secure Gateway)

Vodafone (Vodafone Business SD-WAN, Vodafone Managed LAN)

Fujitsu (Fujitsu SD-WAN, Fujitsu Network Automation)

Lumen (Lumen Managed Network Services, Lumen Adaptive Networking)

Masergy (Masergy SD-WAN, Masergy Managed Security)

Colt Technology Services (Colt SD-WAN, Colt Dedicated Cloud Access)

Telstra (Telstra Global SD-WAN, Telstra Managed Security)

CommScope (CommScope RUCKUS Cloud, CommScope Managed Wi-Fi)

Managed Network Services Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 66.22 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 122.77 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.1 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Rising Adoption of SD-WAN and Cloud-Managed Networking Solutions Accelerates the Growth of the Managed Network Services Market

By Type, Managed LAN Dominate the Market, While Managed Wi-Fi Poised for Rapid Growth

The Managed LAN segment currently holds the largest revenue share in the Managed Network Services Market. This segment has a market share of 27% in 2023. There is growing demand for local area networks, which are reliable, scalable, and secure. The dependency on cloud services, IoT devices, and remote working models has become extremely high.

The Managed Wi-Fi segment, on the other hand, is expected to witness the Fastest CAGR of 8.59% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for high-speed and reliable wireless connectivity across industries.

By Network Security, Managed Firewall Dominate Market Share, While IDS/IPS Shows Strong Growth Potential

The Managed Firewall segment accounted for the largest share of 43% in 2023. This is because businesses are increasingly facing the need to have strong security solutions in response to the escalating cyber threats. Advanced firewall technologies that provide real-time protection and intrusion prevention are critical for businesses in safeguarding their networks.

The Managed IDS/IPS segment is expected to witness the Fastest CAGR of 8.12% during the forecast period 2024-2032.

By Verticals, BFSI Sector Dominate in Market Share, While Retail & Ecommerce Shows Robust Growth

The BFSI sector accounted for 25% of the market share in 2023. These will be on high demand, therefore, driven by the requirements of secure, complaint, and efficient network infrastructures to protect sensitive financial data. Companies such as Cisco, IBM, and AT&T have established managed network services specifically targeted toward the BFSI sector's specific needs.

The Retail and Ecommerce sector is projected to grow at the Fastest CAGR of 9.64% due to the increasing demand for secure and high-performance networks to support e-commerce operations, customer interactions, and supply chains.

Managed Network Services Market Segmentation:

By Type

Managed LAN

Managed Wi-Fi

Managed VPN

Managed WAN

Network Monitoring

Managed NFV

Managed Network Security

By Network Security

Managed Firewall

Managed IDS/IPS

Other Managed Network Security

By Verticals

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Retail and Ecommerce

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Government

Education

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Other Verticals





By Region, North America Dominate Market Share, While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

In 2023, North America represents the dominant Managed Network Services Market share estimated to be about 37%. Regional benefits from better infrastructure development with rapid growth rates of adoption by advanced technologies also include market contributors such as Cisco, IBM, and AT&T.

The Asia Pacific region is poised to be the fastest-growing market for managed network services, with an estimated CAGR of 8.72% during the forecast period. The rapid digital transformation and network modernization efforts in countries like China, India, and Japan are driving the demand for managed network services.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Managed Network Services Market Segmentation, By Type

8. Managed Network Services Market Segmentation, By Network Security

9. Managed Network Services Market Segmentation, By verticals

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

