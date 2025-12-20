Veterinary Medicine Market Size to Hit USD 98.51 Billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 8.11% - SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Dec. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veterinary Medicine Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Veterinary Drug Market size is estimated at USD 52.91 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.11% during the forecast period 2026–2033 to reach USD 98.51 billion by 2033.

The major factors driving the market growth are increasing awareness about animal health, increasing expenditure on pets, and increasing livestock production to meet global food demand. The increasing prevalence of zoonotic and chronic diseases in animals, increasing adoption of pets in urban areas, and increasing need for preventive treatments are driving the demand for veterinary drugs, vaccines, and diagnostic services. Advances in biotechnology, improved diagnostic tools, and the use of digital technology have increased treatment effectiveness. Also, government initiatives and the rise of online veterinary pharmacies are fueling the market expansion.





The U.S. veterinary drug market is estimated at USD 15.76 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.61% during 2026–2033 to reach USD 28.27 billion by 2033. The market in the US is growing due to increasing pet ownership rates, rising healthcare spending, and advanced diagnostic and treatment infrastructure.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Veterinary Medicine Market Report are

Zoetis Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. (Animal Health division)

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Animal Health)

Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Ceva Santé Animale

Virbac S.A.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Vetoquinol S.A.

Neogen Corporation

Bimeda Holdings PLC

Biogénesis Bagó

Hester Biosciences Ltd.

Norbrook Laboratories Ltd.

Ouro Fino Saúde Animal

Krka d.d.

AnimalCare Group plc

SeQuent Scientific Ltd.

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Veterinary Medicine Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 52.91 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 98.51 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.11% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2021-2024 Key Segments Rising Animal Health Awareness and Technological Advancements Drive Strong Growth in Global Veterinary Medicine Market Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Segmentation Insights:

By Product Type

Drugs dominated with 48.46% market share in 2025 due to widespread use in treating infections, pain, and chronic conditions in both companion and livestock animals. Diagnostic Products is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.90% from 2026 to 2033 driven by increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic tools, growing awareness of early disease detection, and the integration of AI and digital imaging technologies in veterinary diagnostic practices.

By Animal Type

Companion Animals (Dogs, Cats, Horses) dominated the market with 51.57% share in 2025 and is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.55% during 2026-2033. The segment’s growth is driven by the rising pet ownership, increasing spending on pet healthcare, and greater focus on preventive care.

By Route of Administration

Oral segment dominated the market with 46.87% share in 2025 due to its convenience, ease of dosing, and high compliance among pet owners and livestock handlers. Others segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.77% from 2026 to 2033 driven by advancements in precision drug delivery, long-acting formulations, and rising adoption of non-invasive methods that improve treatment efficacy and animal comfort.

By Distribution Channel

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics dominated with 54.43% in 2025 due to its convenience, ease of dosing, and high compliance among pet owners and livestock handlers. Online Stores is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.47% from 2026 to 2033 driven by increasing e-commerce adoption, convenience of home delivery, rising digital literacy among pet owners, and expanding access to veterinary medicines in urban and remote regions.

Key Veterinary Medicine Market Segments

By Product Type

Drugs

Vaccines

Medicated Feed Additives

Diagnostic Products

By Animal Type

Companion Animals (Dogs, Cats, Horses)

Livestock Animals (Cattle, Poultry, Swine, Sheep & Goats)

By Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Topical

Others (Inhalation, Transdermal, etc.)

By Distribution Channel

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Online Stores

Wholesale Distributors

Regional Insights:

In 2025E, North America is expected to dominate the global veterinary medicine market with an estimated 38.56% share, driven by a large companion animal population, high pet healthcare expenditure, and advanced veterinary infrastructure.

The Asia Pacific veterinary medicine market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.03% over 2026-2033, driven by rising livestock production, increasing pet ownership, and growing awareness of animal health.

Recent Developments:

In December 2024 , Zoetis announced the global launch of Vetscan OptiCell™, a screenless, cartridge‑based hematology analyzer for veterinary use at the VMX 2025 event. It uses viscoelastic focusing and AI for rapid in‑clinic diagnostics.

, Zoetis announced the global launch of Vetscan OptiCell™, a screenless, cartridge‑based hematology analyzer for veterinary use at the VMX 2025 event. It uses viscoelastic focusing and AI for rapid in‑clinic diagnostics. In February 2025, Merck Animal Health completed the acquisition of the aqua‑business of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, strengthening its aquaculture portfolio with fish vaccines, anti‑parasitic treatments and nutrition for aquaculture.

Table of Contents

Introduction Executive Summary Market Overview Statistical Insights & Trends Reporting Veterinary Medicine Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Product Type, 2021 – 2032, Value (USD Billion) Veterinary Medicine Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Animal Type, 2021 – 2032, Value (USD Billion) Veterinary Medicine Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Route of Administration, 2021 – 2032, Value (USD Billion) Veterinary Medicine Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2021 – 2032, Value (USD Billion) Veterinary Medicine Market Segmental Analysis & Forecast By Region, 2021 – 2025, Value (USD Billion) Competitive Landscape Analyst Recommendations Assumptions Disclaimer Appendix

