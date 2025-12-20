Elastography Imaging Market Size to Reach USD 5.88 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Diagnostics - SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Dec. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elastography Imaging Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Elastography Imaging Market size was valued at USD 3.27 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.88 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.66% over the forecast period of 2025–2032.

The increasing demand for non-invasive diagnostic procedures, particularly for liver fibrosis, oncology, and musculoskeletal disorders, is significantly contributing to market growth. Elastography imaging provides quantitative and qualitative assessment of tissue stiffness, enabling early disease detection and improved clinical decision-making.





The U.S. Elastography Imaging Market was valued at USD 1.04 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.84 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.47% from 2025–2032. Strong healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of advanced imaging technologies, and increasing screening for chronic liver diseases are key factors supporting market expansion in the U.S.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Philips Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems

Samsung Medison

Hitachi

Shenzhen Mindray

Bio-Medical Electronics

FUJIFILM Holdings

Resoundant Inc.

Other key players

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 3.27 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 5.88 billion CAGR CAGR of 7.66% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Segmentation Analysis:

By Modality

Ultrasound represents the dominant segment in the elastography imaging market, with a 70.52% market share in 2024 as elastography imaging is cheaper, portable, and easier to use than other imaging tools such as MR elastography. MRI plays a very important role in the elastography imaging market growth as it is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 8.03%. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is the fastest-growing segment in the elastography market as it provides very high diagnostic accuracy and non-invasive deep organ exploration not easily accessible to ultrasonography.

By Application

In 2024, the General Imaging segment dominated the elastography imaging market share with a 34.80%. General imaging rules over the market of elastography imaging as it can be performed on different body organs, including the liver, thyroid, breast, kidneys, and other soft tissues, and is versatile and always clinically in demand. Breast elastography is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period as it enables early, accurate, and non-invasive diagnosis of breast tumors through the measurement of tissue stiffness.

By End-User

Hospitals are the largest and fastest growing market of the elastography imaging market, with 41.30% of market share and the CAGR of 8.05% as they have well-established facilities, large patient quotas, and the capacity to implement new medical innovations.

Regional Insights:

In 2024, the North American region dominated the elastography imaging market and accounted for 38.52% of the overall revenue share. North America dominates the market of elastography imaging, primarily due to the developed health care system with widespread access to novel imaging technologies and high prevalence of chronic diseases.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR of 8.10% over the forecast period. The elastography imaging market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to a large population, including a large patient population due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases such as liver diseases, cancer, and diabetes.

Recent Developments:

In early 2024 , Resoundant expanded MR Elastography clinical collaborations. Resoundant partnered with academic hospitals in the U.S. and Europe to expand MR elastography use in brain and liver diagnostics.

, Resoundant expanded MR Elastography clinical collaborations. Resoundant partnered with academic hospitals in the U.S. and Europe to expand MR elastography use in brain and liver diagnostics. In March 2025, Siemens announced enhanced AI-assisted elastography analysis integrated into its ACUSON Sequoia system, improving real-time liver fibrosis staging. The new AI tools offer automated quantification for improved workflow in large-volume hospital settings.

