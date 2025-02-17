TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Chief Operating Officer Transition

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (“TTM”) (NASDAQ: TTMI), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies and quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s), today announced that in a planned succession change, James P. Walsh (“Jim”) will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer beginning July 1, 2025 and Philip Titterton (“Phil”), TTM’s current Chief Operating Officer, will take on an advisory position for the foreseeable future with TTM and assist with special operations projects.

“It is with immense gratitude and respect that I congratulate Phil on 33 remarkable years of dedicated service to TTM. His unwavering commitment to TTM’s cultural values of integrity, teamwork, clear communications and performance excellence has not only shaped our organization but has set a standard for operational leadership in our industry. As Phil transitions to his new advisory role, we are equally excited about our succession plan and the opportunity to welcome Jim Walsh as our incoming Chief Operating Officer effective in July. We are confident that the legacy of excellence Phil has built will continue to thrive under Jim’s leadership,” commented Tom Edman, CEO of TTM.

Jim Walsh brings over twenty-five years of operations management experience to his new assignment, and is currently TTM’s Senior Vice President of Operations (North America) & Global EHSS&S (“Environmental, Health & Safety, Security, and Sustainability”). Jim joined TTM in 2019 in a Senior Operations Leadership role and has held progressively expanding responsibilities since that time. Jim received his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Santa Clara University, Master of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University and Master of Business Administration from University of California, Los Angeles.

