Spectrotel Announces Key Executive Appointments: Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer and Chief Technology Officer

NEPTUNE, N.J., Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrotel, Inc. , a trusted provider of managed network solutions and comprehensive services, today announced strategic executive appointments, naming Sanjay Patel as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Adam Siskind as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), both effective January 2025. These leadership changes reflect Spectrotel’s continued commitment to innovation, financial strength, and delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Sanjay Patel Appointed to Chief Technology Officer





In this newly established role, Sanjay Patel will lead Spectrotel’s technology organization working closely with senior leadership to drive the company’s technical vision and strategy. He will oversee IT, Platform, and Solution Engineering, spearheading the development of Spectrotel’s next generation digital platform, designed to enhance operational efficiency, optimize network performance, and elevate the customer experience. Additionally, Patel will focus on advancing network architecture and managed services ensuring Spectrotel remains at the forefront of cutting-edge technology solutions.

With an extensive leadership background at AT&T, Broadview Networks, and Windstream Services, Patel brings deep expertise in software development, network architecture, cloud computing, and managed service. His proven track record of driving innovation makes him the ideal leader to guide Spectrotel’s technological evolution and growth.

“I am excited to join Spectrotel at such a pivotal moment,” said Sanjay Patel. “With a strong foundation and an incredibly talented team, we have a tremendous opportunity to push the boundaries of technology and deliver innovative, secure, and intelligent solutions that empower our customers.”

Adam Siskind, Chief Financial Officer





Following a successful tenure at Spectrotel, David Zahka will be retiring as CFO after transforming the company’s finance and accounting functions. Succeeding Zahka, Adam Siskind brings extensive experience in corporate finance within the telecommunication industry.

Prior to joining Spectrotel, Siskind served as the Senior Vice President of Finance at Astound Broadband where he played a critical role in M&A strategy, financial modeling, and strategic negotiations. He led comprehensive financial reviews and forecasting processes, helping drive business growth and operational efficiencies. His expertise in navigating complex financial landscapes, strategic investment planning, and driving business transformation will be instrumental as Spectrotel continues its rapid expansion.

“I’m thrilled to join Spectrotel at such an exciting time,” said Adam Siskind. “Spectrotel has an incredible reputation for providing cutting-edge solutions and exceptional customer experiences. I look forward to working with the leadership team to further strengthen the company’s financial strategy, explore new growth avenues, and support Spectrotel’s continued success in the market.”

A Vision for the Future

Commenting on these appointments, Ross Artale, CEO of Spectrotel, stated:

“Innovation and transformation are at the core of Spectrotel’s bold managed network services vision and we found the perfect technologist, with the rare combination of software and network expertise to lead the charge in our technology evolution. His deep technical expertise and leadership will drive innovation and further enhance our managed network services.

“At the same time, we extend our deepest gratitude to David Zahka for his many years of dedicated service and financial leadership. As we welcome Adam Siskind as our new CFO, we are confident that his extensive telecom finance experience will be invaluable in shaping our financial strategy and supporting Spectrotel’s ongoing growth.

“Together, Sanjay and Adam will play pivotal roles in strengthening our position as a leader in managed network services and digital transformation.”

About Spectrotel

Spectrotel is a leading provider of Managed Network Services, offering businesses a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to optimize and secure their network environments. Through solutions like Managed SD-WAN, Managed Mobility Services, Managed Firewall, and NOC as a Service, Spectrotel helps organizations efficiently manage the complexities of modern network infrastructure. The company’s proactive approach ensures minimal downtime, reduced risk, and enhanced security, providing businesses with the peace of mind to focus on their core operations.

Spectrotel integrates industry-leading technologies and partners with top-tier companies to deliver customized network solutions that meet the specific needs of each client. With offerings that range from individual network components to full-scale network transformations, Spectrotel helps businesses enhance their network performance, lower costs, and improve security. Backed by 24/7 U.S.-based support, the company’s managed services deliver actionable insights and predictive strategies to ensure network health and continuity. As businesses increasingly rely on sophisticated network infrastructures, Spectrotel remains committed to driving innovation and elevating the customer experience through its managed services platform.

