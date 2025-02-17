Plexus to Present at the Raymond James 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

NEENAH, WI, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) announced today that it will attend the Raymond James 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, FL on March 3, 2025. During the conference, Raymond James will host a fireside chat with Plexus’ management team at 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time. The fireside chat will be available via live webcast.

What: Plexus Fireside Chat and Webcast at the Raymond James 46th Annual Institutional Investors Conference



When: Monday, March 3, 2025, at 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time



Where: Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast by accessing the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/rj131/plxs/1626327



Replay: The webcast will be available through the following link for 90 days following the live event: https://wsw.com/webcast/rj131/plxs/1626327





Investor and Media Contact

Shawn Harrison

+1.920.969.6325

shawn.harrison@plexus.com

About Plexus

Since 1979, Plexus has helped create the products that build a better world. Driven by a passion for excellence, we partner with our customers to design, manufacture and service highly complex products in demanding regulatory environments. From life-saving medical devices and mission-critical aerospace and defense products to industrial automation systems and semiconductor capital equipment, our innovative solutions across the lifecycle of a product converge where advanced technology and human impact intersect. We provide these solutions to market-leading as well as disruptive global companies in the Aerospace/Defense, Healthcare/Life Sciences, and Industrial sectors, supported by a global team of over 20,000 members across our 26 facilities in the Americas ("AMER"), Asia-Pacific ("APAC") and Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA") regions. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.