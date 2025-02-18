SOUEAST Expands Into the Middle East: A Bold New Chapter

WUHU, Anhui, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After successful launch events in Iraq, Kuwait, the UAE, and Qatar, SOUEAST has officially entered the Middle Eastern automotive market. The brand is set to make its debut in Saudi Arabia, the region’s largest market, in the second quarter of 2025.

SOUEAST aims to deliver high-quality vehicles that combine cutting-edge design, powerful performance, and reliable quality tailored exclusively to the needs of Middle Eastern drivers.





A Fresh Vision for Mobility

Established in 1995, SOUEAST is one of the pioneers among Chinese automotive brands. With over 20 years of global market experience, the brand is entering an exciting new phase of development. The name "SOUEAST" blends “Soul” and “Ease,” reflecting its core mission: enable more youth around the world to have an ease urban mobility experience.

SOUEAST’s philosophy, “Ease Your Life,” inspires every aspect of its lineup—seamlessly integrating convenience, performance, and style into the lives of urban drivers. The brand is committed to creating vehicles that enhance daily experiences, making life on the move as stress-free and enjoyable as possible.

Designed for a New Generation

SOUEAST’s target audience includes young professionals and families aged 25 to 40—drivers who are dynamic, adventurous, and passionate about quality and style. These consumers seek vehicles that reflect their ambitions and complement their lifestyles.

The brand aims to meet these needs by offering vehicles that combine practicality, cutting-edge technology, and bold design. SOUEAST strives to offer a driving experience that helps people explore, connect, and thrive.

Innovative Vehicles for the Saudi Market

In 2025, SOUEAST will introduce a range of vehicles specifically designed for Saudi consumers. Key models include the S09 Smart Premium SUV, a premium 7-seater designed for urban elites, combining business functionality with family-friendly features. This model is equipped with a turbocharged engine, all-wheel drive, and a luxurious interior, offering a balance of power and comfort.

The S07 Urban Intelligent SUV stands as a stylish, tech-savvy SUV tailored for young professionals, with advanced smart features, a spacious design, and dynamic performance for both daily commutes and weekend adventures.

Finally, the S06 Urban Stylish SUV, a fashion and sporty model full of character. For those looking for a tech-forward driving experience, this model is an ideal choice.

Each model boasts modern aesthetics, intelligent technologies, and premium comfort features that set them apart in their class. Full specifications and pricing will be announced closer to the launch date.

A Commitment to Saudi Arabia

SOUEAST recognizes the strategic importance of Saudi Arabia within the Middle East and is fully committed to the market. By the end of 2025, the brand plans to open exclusive showrooms across the country, enhancing accessibility for customers.

To ensure a seamless ownership experience, SOUEAST will establish a comprehensive after-sales and spare parts center, guaranteeing fast and reliable service in the region. From purchase to maintenance, Saudi drivers can expect a one-stop solution designed for convenience and peace of mind.

The Middle Eastern launch is not the beginning of SOUEAST’s global expansion plan, as the brand had already held a global brand launch in Uzbekistan in September 2024. Following its success in the region, the brand will continue to expand into more countries in Central Asia and the Middle East, as well as other regions around the world, bringing its innovative vehicles to drivers worldwide in the coming years.”

Stay Connected

For more details on SOUEAST’s upcoming launches in Saudi Arabia, visit the official website at https://soueastksa.com.

Company Name: SOUEAST MOTOR

Contact Person: Frida Fu

Email: yuhe.fu@soueast-motor.com

State: AnHui

Country: China

Website: https://www.soueast-motor.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c17ffd5c-d492-4089-be94-2156ec0532dc