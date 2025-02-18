WISeKey Announces Holistic Technology Consolidation for Digital Trust Leadership

Geneva, Switzerland, February 18, 2025 –WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, today announces the consolidation of its advanced technologies into a unified ecosystem, aiming to enhance security, interoperability, and innovation. This initiative integrates AI, quantum-resistant cryptography, blockchain, and IoT security to ensure holistic digital trust across industries.

Specifically, WISeKey is integrating:

is advancing digital identity solutions by incorporating AI-driven behavioral and post-quantum cryptographic algorithms for enhanced authentication. The platform ensures secure and seamless identity verification for individuals, enterprises, and governments, leveraging blockchain and AI to offer a decentralized identity framework resistant to cyber threats. SEALSQ (Nasdaq: LAES) is embedding quantum-resistant chips into WISeKey’s digital identity and IoT security solutions, fortifying data protection. The deployment of post-quantum cryptographic microcontrollers ensures long-term security against emerging quantum threats, positioning SEALSQ at the forefront of semiconductor innovation. Additionally, SEALSQ’s AI-driven predictive security mechanisms enhance threat intelligence, providing real-time responses to cyber vulnerabilities. SEALSQ Quantum Roadmap is designed to invest in quantum related companies expanding its quantum positioning





is expanding trust models through blockchain-based root-of-trust systems, reinforcing the Company’s role as a global trust anchor. This ensures that digital identities, transactions, and communications remain protected against unauthorized access and cyber fraud, enhancing the overall trustworthiness of WISeKey’s security architecture. WISeSat is securing satellite-based communications with post-quantum cryptographic security, addressing the growing need for secure IoT communications. With an increasing number of IoT devices relying on satellite infrastructure, WISeSat integrates quantum-resistant key exchange mechanisms to prevent unauthorized access and data breaches in remote and critical infrastructure applications.





is transforming blockchain-based financial transactions, ensuring fraud-proof, tokenized markets. The use of AI-driven fraud detection systems, coupled with secure digital identity and data verification, enhances the integrity of financial transactions, reducing risks associated with identity theft and cybercrime in digital finance. SEALCOIN platform is designed to create a secure, decentralized platform for IoT, enabling real-time peer-to-peer transactions and data exchanges through the TIOT token. SEALCOIN platform empowers devices to operate independently and securely in a trusted ecosystem, driving innovation and efficiency.





is pioneering AI and blockchain technology to authenticate and protect digital and physical art assets, mitigating risks of forgery and fraud. The platform ensures traceability and verification of ownership, allowing for secure art tokenization and digital rights management. WISeAi.IO is the latest addition to WISeKey’s technology stack, revolutionizing AI-driven cybersecurity and identity protection. WISeAi.IO harnesses machine learning models to detect anomalies in real time, predict cyber threats, and automate security protocols. Integrated with WISeID, SEALSQ, and WISeSat, WISeAi.IO enhances cybersecurity resilience by identifying potential threats before they manifest, ensuring proactive security management across WISeKey’s ecosystem.





WISeKey’s long-term strategy includes substantial investments in AI and Quantum Computing. AI-powered cybersecurity solutions are being developed to predict and prevent cyber threats, while quantum-resistant cryptography is safeguarding digital assets from future quantum computing risks. Self-sovereign digital identity solutions will integrate AI to enhance authentication mechanisms, and blockchain will ensure secure AI model verification to prevent manipulation and breaches.

To accelerate technology adoption and market leadership, WISeKey has actively pursued strategic acquisitions and partnerships. Specifically, WISeKey has:

Acquired AI-driven cybersecurity technology to enhance its predictive threat detection capabilities. Collaborated with quantum computing startups to strengthen its expertise in post-quantum security. Established joint ventures with space technology providers to expand secure satellite-based communications. Partnered with digital asset firms to enhance blockchain-based identity verification and create a robust, decentralized digital economy.

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey, emphasizing the strategic importance of this consolidation, noted, “By unifying our technologies into a comprehensive digital trust ecosystem, WISeKey is reinforcing its position as a global leader in cybersecurity. The integration of AI, quantum computing, and blockchain ensures we are prepared for the challenges of the digital future. We are delivering future-ready solutions that protect individuals, enterprises, and governments worldwide.”

SEALSQ, together with WISeKey, boasts a rich portfolio of over 46 patent families encompassing more than 100 fundamental individual patents https://www.sealsq.com/investors/news-releases/sealsq-expands-protection-of-luxury-and-valuable-assets-with-patented-advanced-digital-certification-and-nft-technology.

For further information, please visit www.wisekey.com.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.



Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

