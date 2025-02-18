Tims China Launches "Light Bagel Sandwich Lunch Box Series"

SHANGHAI, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TH International Limited (NASDAQ: THCH), the exclusive operator of Tim Hortons coffee shops in China (“Tims China” or the “Company”) today announced the launch of its "Light Bagel Sandwich Lunch Box Series", enhancing its commitment to providing high-quality, convenient coffee and warm, healthy food experiences. Centered around a bagel sandwich + salad + coffee combination, this new lunch offering targets urban consumers seeking convenient and healthy meal options, tapping into a new trend in healthy Western-style lunches.





[Tims China "Light Bagel Sandwich Lunch Box Series"]

"Light Bagel Sandwich Lunch Box" Launches Nationwide, Focusing on the Lunch Dining Experience

Starting February 18, the Light Bagel Sandwich Lunch Box will be available at Tims China stores nationwide. The three-piece set includes: a freshly toasted, warm bagel sandwich, a fresh vegetable salad*, and a healthy beverage. The series offers eight bagel sandwich varieties, five side dishes, and eleven beverage options, allowing customers to customize combinations according to their personal tastes and nutritional preferences.

With Tims’ "Chibaobao Card" 40% discount, prices start from just RMB 25.8, offering both high nutritional value and cost-effectiveness. Whether it's for office workers during lunch breaks, post-workout nutrition, or sharing with friends and family, the Lunch Box brings a delightful and convenient experience to every customer.

Furthermore, the Lunch Box series caters to today’s consumers' preference for "light and low-calorie" options. Every ingredient has passed strict quality and calorie control, meeting modern consumers' dual demands for flavorful and healthy. All beverages adhere to our "5-Zero" commitment – no non-dairy creamer, no artificial creamer, no hydrogenated vegetable oils, no trans fats, and no instant tea powder – offering consumers more transparency and reliability with their choices.

Reimagining Healthy Lunches: Bagel + Salad + Coffee

Moving away from traditional fast food combinations of sandwiches, fries, and sodas, Tims China’s sandwiches feature high-fiber bagels paired with premium proteins including chicken breast, tuna, and beef. Options include the Avocado Chicken Bagel Sandwich, Black Truffle Bacon Angus Bagel Sandwich, and the newly introduced Teriyaki Chicken Thigh Bagel Sandwich. The salads include seasonal fresh vegetables, while the beverage selection includes Americano coffee and low-calorie lemon water, providing a nutritionally balanced and satisfying yet light lunch option.

The Lunch Box's portable packaging is designed for both dine-in and takeaway convenience, addressing the flexibility that urban professionals need.

Yongchen Lu, CEO of Tims China, commented: "We are delighted to introduce the Light Bagel Sandwich Lunch Box Series, offering our customers new convenient and delicious lunch options. This series marks a meaningful expansion of Tims China's lunch menu. It delivers a fresh dining experience to consumers, meeting a wide range of needs from fitness-focused meals to light office lunches. I am excited about the market potential of our new series."

Note:

*Salads are currently available in seven cities: Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Qingdao, Yangzhou, and Hangzhou. Customers in other regions can enjoy a selection of snack alternatives.

ABOUT TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

TH International Limited (Nasdaq: THCH) (“Tims China”) is the parent company of the exclusive master franchisee of Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Tims China was founded by Cartesian Capital Group and Tim Hortons Restaurants International, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR).

The company’s philosophy is rooted in world-class execution and data-driven decision making and centered around true local relevance, continuous innovation, genuine community, and absolute convenience. For more information, please visit https://www.timschina.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations

IR@timschina.com or Gemma.Bakx@cartesiangroup.com

Public Relations

patty.yu@timschina.com

Follow @TimHortonsChina

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4555dcdc-7d52-4946-8c08-4b0902a9d8dc